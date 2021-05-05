The Ingecon Sun String Station reaches 6.4 MW of medium voltage output and is supplied as a "turnkey" solution. It was already installed in solar plants located in Toledo and Huesca.From pv magazine Spain Spanish inverter manufacturer Ingeteam has launched a new power station for photovoltaic plants built with string inverters. The new solution has been designed to be installed in combination with the Ingecon Sun 160TL string inverters, manufactured by Ingeteam and with a 1500 V system voltage. Ingeteam explains that the design of the string station seeks to make installation and connection work ...

