Scientists in the U.S. demonstrated a sodium-ion battery with no anode, that retained 99.93% of its initial capacity per cycle. Their design was able to overcome many of the stability issues associated with using 'pure' alkali metals in batteries, thanks to carefully minimizing water content in the liquid electrolyte.Anode-free batteries, or those incorporating alkali-metal anode materials, present one of the many possible pathways to improvement in battery technology. This type of battery though tends to show serious issues with stability, and the formation of dendrites quickly leads to short-circuiting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...