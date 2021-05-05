Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Update: New cash and derivatives member on Nasdaq Stockholm: flatexDEGIRO Bank AG

The merger of the exchange member DeGiro B.V with flatexDEGIRO Bank AG referred
to 
in an exchange notice published on April 30, 2021 has been delayed and
therefore trading 
under the cash membership in INET in CCP cleared securities will commence once
the merger has been completed.

For time being DeGiro B.V. continues to operate under the derivatives membership
in Genium INET. Activities and member ID under DeGiro B.V will be transferred
to flatexDEGIRO Bank AG once the merger has been completed.

An exchange notice with an updated date will be published

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning 
 Kruse or                                    
Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195       
                                        
Nasdaq Stockholm
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
