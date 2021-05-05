Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: Update: New cash member on Nasdaq Helsinki: flatexDEGIRO Bank AG

The merger of the exchange member DeGiro B.V with flatexDEGIRO Bank AG referred to in an exchange notice published on April 30, 2021 has been delayed and therefore trading under the cash membership in INET in CCP cleared securities will commence once the merger has been completed (an exchange notice with an updated date will be published). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 734 49 7381 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Helsinki