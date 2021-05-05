ClareMedica Health Partners: ClareMedica Expands Footprint in Pinellas County With Its Largest Acquisition to Date

Anona Medical Center Marks the Company's 9th in its Series of Acquisitions

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC ("ClareMedica") one of Florida's premier health care organizations focused on the delivery of primary care to seniors, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of the practice of Dr. William T. Keweshawn, Dr. Allison Howard, and Dr. Chris Patterson, locally known as the Anona Medical Center, in Pinellas County, Florida.

"The acquisition of the Anona Medical Center represents a significant milestone for our company," commented Roberto L. Palenzuela, Chief Executive Officer of ClareMedica. "With almost 1000 Humana Medicare Advantage customers, the acquisition deepens our relationship with one of our premier plan partners and sets the stage for our continued expansion in Pinellas, a county with a robust Medicare Advantage population and one we have been targeting for some time now," Palenzuela remarked.

Commenting further, Palenzuela stated, "The team of Drs. Keweshawn, Howard, and Patterson have spent years establishing this practice as a pillar of primary health care in the community and we are delighted to welcome them to the ClareMedica family. Through patient advocacy, education, and community engagement, this diverse group has earned a reputation for high-quality, compassionate care and they stand ready to continue to meet the needs of the Medicare eligible population in the region. Our shared goal of quality care delivery makes for a perfect combination and in addition to broadening our network of quality ClareMedica providers in the county, the acquisition also highlights our commitment to the area and lays the groundwork for the continued expansion of our wholly owned and affiliated practice network."

"With this acquisition we now have 34 owned and affiliated primary care practices throughout the state, delivering care to a rapidly growing base of Medicare eligible Floridians. We expect to continue our expansion during the year," Palenzuela concluded.

About ClareMedica Health Partners

ClareMedica is a growing health care company that provides and coordinates comprehensive health care services for Medicare, Medicaid, and other customers through a network of employed and affiliated physicians. We deliver valued-based care for all health care stakeholders by employing a patient-centric care model that adds accountability and provides solutions for a changing health care industry. With locations throughout the state, our health care network has an expanding roster of high-quality primary care providers, dedicated to proactive patient care. To learn more about ClareMedica Health Partners, LLC, please visit the company's website at www.claremedica.com.

