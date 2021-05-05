Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Implements WaterStreet's Policy Management System In New York

*NY joins Kingstone's other states' personal property insurance on the WaterStreet System*

KALISPELL, MT / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / WaterStreet, a technology company with a cloud-based policy administration platform for the insurance industry, announced today that Kingstone Insurance Company ("Kingstone"), a publicly-traded property-casualty insurance company with offices in Kingston and Valley Stream, New York, recently began writing its new and renewal personal property policies, produced through its extensive New York network of independent agents, on WaterStreet Company's Policy Administrative system. New York now joins Kingstone's business written in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island on the WaterStreet system.

"Kingstone is a formidable and reputable property-casualty player in the Northeast" shared WaterStreet President, Gregg Barrett, "and we were fortunate a few years ago to help them build their business in states outside New York. It gave Kingstone's leadership a chance to watch us perform, establish a strong collaborative atmosphere among our teams, and support their expansion."

Meryl Golden, Chief Operating Officer of Kingstone affirmed that "In 2020 we launched our Kingstone 2.0 modernization initiative which includes updating our systems, moving away from multiple core systems and consolidating to a single policy management system for all products and states. The WaterStreet system provides Kingstone with the platform and flexibility to achieve our goal in modernization. WaterStreet's successful partnership with Kingstone in states outside of New York proved their ability to provide exceptional service and adapt to our needs making WaterStreet a natural fit to partner with as we move ahead with this important initiative."

It is Kingstone's aim to continually provide its agents, policyholders and company personnel an efficient, intuitive experience that marries quality customer experience with low operating costs. WaterStreet believes its system meets those aims today, and it will continue to meet those challenges in the future.

Founded in 2000, WaterStreet is a company of property & casualty insurance industry experts passionate about transforming and optimizing our clients' operations through remarkable customer experience, workflow optimization, and cutting-edge technology to grow with our customers as they achieve success. We offer a cloud-based P&C insurance platform along with a suite of policy administration services to our clients to help them scale and grow their business optimally.

