D4t4 Solutions Plc (AIM: D4t4, "the Group" or "D4t4"), the AIM-listed data solutions provider, has launched two new capabilities for its world leading enterprise Celebrus Customer Data Platform (CDP). With immediate general availability, D4t4's Celebrus CDP can now connect seamlessly and instantly, via newly enhanced connectors, directly to global partner Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA, "Pega"), v8.6 Customer Decision Hub (CDH) and Customer Profile Designer, as announced at the PegaWorld iNspire event this week.

Both organizations recognised that many enterprises have accelerated their digital transformation programs and prioritized the importance of delivering a top-class online customer experience in response to the pandemic. To achieve this, they need to feed their decisioning system with the most complete, compliant, individual-level digital behaviour data from all touchpoints, at scale, to power relevant, contextualized offers and messaging in real-time, for every customer.

The enhanced integrations between the Celebrus CDP and Pega platforms provide significant new opportunities for enterprises to quickly meet their 1:1 hyper-personalization goals in truly real-time. They dramatically extend understanding of individual customer interactions through the provision of both the Celebrus out-of-the-box real-time (millisecond) Automated Marketing Signals capability and extensible data model.

Celebrus CDP is the preferred Customer Data Platform for data-driven global businesses in the banking, insurance, retail, automotive, travel, healthcare and telco industries. All are witnessing an exponential rise in digital engagement exposing the limitations of traditional data capture systems, and the lack of ability of many CDPs to capture individual level data and make that data available within milliseconds to create those 'moments' that customers demand. Clients who deploy the Celebrus CDP, with its multiple technology patents, enjoy complete immunity to these challenges and have ultimate flexibility to leverage all their customer data, whenever they need to.

D4t4 is pleased to bring these innovations to market as the culmination of several months of concerted development effort with its global partner, Pegasystems. In a world focused on customer-centricity, having the engineered connection between Celebrus CDP and Pega will ultimately provide the competitive advantage that brands desperately need.

Peter Kear, CEO of D4t4, said:

Pegasystems is the recognized leader in decisioning platforms and Celebrus is the world leader in enterprise level CDP deployment. This partnership works so effectively due to our focus on providing the compliance and operational control required for sensitive first-party, personally Identifiable (PII) data as well as the ability to activate that data instantaneously.

Our joint clients are some of the world's leading enterprises they rely on us to get it right and deliver value for money. Our development teams have been listening and these enhancements to both systems, continue to show that best of breeds can work together to enhance clients' multi-billion-dollar digital transformation programs. We are proud of these new capabilities and look forward to many more in the future.

