WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE



The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 4 May 2021 was 3736.26p (ex income) 3753.32p (cum income).



For and on behalf of the Board



Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary



05 May 2021