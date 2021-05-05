Kelso, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2021) - Vibe Cannabis Company, a recreational dispensary in Kelso, Washington, is moving to a more convenient location in downtown Kelso. Kelso's cannabis lovers will enjoy a new, more convenient location, a spacious open floor, expansive selection, and a beautifully crafted showroom that features a custom "Canna Cooler" with temperature and humidity controls for the freshest flower.

Washington recreational dispensary, Vibe Cannabis Company, will be moving to 311 Oak S, Kelso, WA 98626 very soon. Customers are excited to experience the more convenient location in downtown Kelso. Vibe Cannabis Company focuses on offering friendly and knowledgeable service with a variety of high quality products at every price point. The company also strives to offer the freshest flower and largest selection of cannabis products in town. At Vibe Cannabis Co's new location, customers will enjoy helpful budtenders on the open floor. Budtenders are eager to assist and educate customers. Vibe Cannabis takes pride in their friendly and knowledgeable staff. The dispensary combines this with fresh, high quality products at every price point and a very expansive menu. Vibe Cannabis partners with many growers to ensure a wide selection of marijuana products. Vibe Cannabis Co delivers on their promise to offer the freshest flower and largest selection of cannabis products in Kelso with their custom "Canna Cooler" in the showroom. The "Canna Cooler ' is a cooler that has temperature and humidity controls for maintaining optimal flower. Customers will be excited to enjoy fresh flower without any terpene loss. Humidity is an integral part in the quality of cannabis and Vibe Cannabis Co's "Canna Cooler' protects the flower's original terpenes and cannabinoids.



Vibe Cannabis Company offers customers a variety of highly competitive specials for every day of the week. The dispensary has weekly specials such as High End Happy Hour featuring 10% off their best products, Senior/Service Sunday featuring 10% off for seniors and veterans, Monday Munchies with deals on edibles, Vape Tuesday with up to 15% off vapes, Wax Wednesday with up to 15% off concentrates, Thrifty Thursday with 15% off select gear, and Friday Spin to Win. Customers love Vibe Cannabis Co's Friday Spin to Win offering them a chance to win up to 40% off. Vibe Cannabis Company's mission is to be Kelso's premier cannabis dispensary that offers a wide range of marijuana products at affordable prices. The dispensary's motto is "Good weed, Good Vibes."

Vibe Cannabis Co. serves their community by providing cannabis products they can trust. The dispensary moved from Kelso, WA near the city of Longview, to a more centralized location in downtown Kelso. Vibe Cannabis Co. offers a high end customer experience with knowledgeable budtenders and a vast selection of marijuana infused products. Vibe Cannabis Co. has customers covered if they are looking for cannabis flower, extracts, concentrates, cartridges, topicals or edibles. Vibe Cannabis Co. has what you need. Good Weed, Good Vibes.

