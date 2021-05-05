Perform[cb] is Acquired by Leading Equity Firm Beringer Capital

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Perform[cb] (Perform[cb], LLC), named the #1 Performance Marketplace Worldwide by mThink Blue Book Survey for five consecutive years, announced today that it has been acquired by Beringer Capital, a leading North American private equity fund specializing in the media, marketing services, and technology sectors.

Over the past five years, as a portfolio company of Centre Lane Partners, Perform[cb] has invested heavily in developing proprietary technologies that help marketers and affiliate partners scale their customer acquisition initiatives. Since its inception as Clickbooth in 2002, and comprised of Perform[cb] Network and Perform[cb] Agency, the company has achieved consistent growth via organic means and, more recently, a series of strategic acquisitions. It is now trusted by a cadre of household brands-including LendingTree, Freshly, and BET+-to deliver consistent, quality customer acquisitions at high volumes through exclusive affiliate channels.

"This partnership with Beringer Capital is an exciting milestone for Perform[cb] and is a testament to the hard work and passion our team of industry veterans has poured into the business," says Erin Cigich, CEO of Perform[cb]. "The performance marketing space is rapidly expanding and evolving, and we are confident in Perform[cb]'s ability to drive the industry forward. We believe that, with their expertise in digital marketing and advertising, Beringer is the ideal partner to help Perform[cb] bring further innovation and continuous momentum to the industry. We have enjoyed our partnership with Centre Lane Partners and appreciated their support of the Perform[cb] journey."

Perform[cb]'s status as an industry pioneer has, in part, been cemented by its signature end-to-end marketing platform PerformLEAP®. Built on advanced AI algorithms that align partner performance with marketer Customer Lifetime Value, PerformLEAP empowers brands to acquire new customers on a pay-for-results model, guaranteeing return on investment. With a strong emphasis on results and transparency, and powered by PerformLEAP, the Perform[cb] Network allows for in-platform campaign optimizations, hyper-targeting of consumers, real-time reporting, and more. It also affords access to built-in brand protection and compliance monitoring capabilities, thanks to Perform[cb]'s anti-fraud software PerformSHIELDTM. Perform[cb] Agency is a premium content, mobile, and marketing agency providing an all-encompassing, effective customer acquisition solution suite for emerging and established brands.

Beringer Capital has established a formidable track record of partnering with companies in the marketing services industry, notably including media and events company Adweek, to unlock tangible value and drive lasting results. With deep expertise in digital marketing, technology, and customer experience-combined with proven experience implementing successful digital transformation initiatives-the Beringer Capital team is well-positioned to support the next phase of Perform[cb]'s growth.

"Perform[cb] has become a distinguished leader in the performance marketing space because of their groundbreaking technology and talented team," says Gil Ozir, Managing Partner of Beringer Capital. "We are committed to providing Perform[cb] with the resources and support they need to expand their success, and we look forward to advancing the Company's vision of providing leading and emerging brands with accountable, transparent, and brand-safe opportunities to acquire customers at scale."

"We are grateful to have partnered with the Perform[cb] management team. Under their leadership, the Company has grown significantly and we are excited about all the opportunities ahead for Perform[cb] and their new partners," says Kenneth Lau, Managing Director of Centre Lane Partners.

Perform[cb] was advised in the transaction by investment bank Canaccord Genuity. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Perform[cb]:

Founded as Clickbooth in 2002, Perform[cb] experienced exponential organic growth enabling the company to complete a series of strategic acquisitions; each providing unique performance-based solutions for modern marketers and affiliate partners. Recognized as the #1 Performance Network Worldwide since 2015, Perform[cb] is a distinguished leader within the performance marketing industry. Through their Network and Agency, Perform[cb] is a provider of online marketing services leveraging over two decades of experience, proprietary technology, and the best talent in the industry to empower brands to acquire new customers across diverse digital channels on a pay for results model. To learn more, visit performcb.com .

About Beringer Capital:

Beringer Capital is a private equity firm specializing in the rapidly evolving media, marketing services, commerce, data, and technology sectors. The firm leverages its financial and intellectual capital to invest in middle-market companies that are strongly positioned to benefit from the accelerating trend toward digital transformation. Beringer's collaborative approach, as well as its strong track record with add-on acquisitions, helps visionary leadership teams to deliver exceptional customer experience and achieve impressive results.

Beringer Capital has offices in Toronto and New York. For more information, visit beringercapital.com

About Centre Lane Partners:

Centre Lane Partners is a private investment firm that invests in the equity and debt of middle-market companies in North America. Centre Lane Partners employs a flexible strategy that approaches situations with a solutions orientation and seeks to partner with strong management teams that can benefit from patient, long-term capital, and Centre Lane Partners' operational, financial and strategic expertise and support. For more information, visit centrelanepartners.com .

Press Contact:

Ami DeWille, VP Marketing Perform[cb]

Ami@performcb.com

SOURCE: Perform[cb]

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644456/Performcb-is-Acquired-by-Leading-Equity-Firm-Beringer-Capital