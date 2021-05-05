Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2021) - Tamino Minerals Inc (OTC Pink: TINO) ("Tamino" or the "Company") signed a Strategic Planning Contract with Pervasip Corp. (OTC Pink: PVSP) where the Company has been requesting Pervasip Corp's assistance to further develop its mining properties. One of Pervasip's divisions is Private Equity Markets (www.PrivateEquityMarkets.us) which has great expertise on Strategic Planning.

Tamino Minerals, Inc. issued 5 Million Shares to Pervasip Corp. for their services and Pervasip has received the shares.

It's also important to mention that Here To Serve (OTC Pink: HTSC) has received 30 million restricted shares of TINO for its financial reporting services.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS INC. is exploring for high-grade gold deposits within a prolific gold producing geologic state, Sonora.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

www.taminomineralsinc.com

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at info@taminominerals.ca

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

