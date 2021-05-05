Bank of St. Elizabeth Partners with Neocova to Embark on Digital Transformation Journey

Community bank to leverage provider's technology solutions to drive efficiencies and increase customer engagement

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Neocova, the St. Louis-based technology provider offering fully secure AI and cloud-first banking products including data aggregation, predictive analytics, and regulatory compliance for community banks and credit unions, today announced that Missouri-based Bank of St. Elizabeth has selected Neocova as its technology partner to spearhead its digital transformation journey.

Neocova's solutions, starting with Fineuron and Spotlight AI, will enable Bank of St. Elizabeth to unify all of its data onto a single platform, build better business intelligence more efficiently, and drive actionable customer and business insights leading to greater customer engagement. The Fineuron data and integration platform serves as a single source of truth for all banking data and establishes a foundation for future integration with modern core banking technology. The Spotlight AI product unlocks the value of that data through intuitive and actionable data visualizations, reports, analytics and models that anticipate actions based on customer behaviors using advanced data capabilities, including machine learning and predictive modeling.

"As a smaller bank with deep roots within our community, we need a path towards digital transformation that will drive meaningful, long-term enhancements to our business focused on our customers," said Brice Luetkemeyer, Chief Executive Officer at Bank of St. Elizabeth. "As a modern technology company entirely focused on small to mid-sized banks, Neocova was the clear choice as a partner for us because they speak our language and care about our success."

"Bank of St. Elizabeth is dedicated to exceeding its customers' needs and expectations, and we're thrilled to play a part in helping to drive that success," said Matt Beecher, CEO of Neocova.

Ray Chandonnet, Chief Revenue Officer at Neocova and a long-time community banker adds, "Bank of St. Elizabeth, like most smaller banks, felt that keeping pace with technology in a rapidly changing landscape was a growing challenge to their prospects - we bring them and our other bank partners hope for a future that marries outstanding technology with a community bank's exceptional service model to create value for the bank and their customers."

Bank of St Elizabeth joins a growing list of community banks partnering with Neocova. This announcement comes after Neocova announced a partnership with the State Bank of Cherry to drive digital transformation efforts. Neocova also recently announced the news of Matt Beecher's appointment as CEO. To learn more, visit neocova.com.

About Neocova

Neocova is a fast-growing modern banking data and technology company with operations across the United States. The company offers a suite of cloud-based technology products that use banks' data and Neocova's state-of-the-art functionality to drive improvements in efficiency and customer engagement. Founded by and funded by bankers, Neocova's mission is to support community financial institutions by providing the immediate benefits of harnessing data while paving the way to a better digital future. More information is available at https://neocova.com/.

About Bank of St. Elizabeth

The Bank of St. Elizabeth is a 180 million dollar, four location, locally owned and operated community bank in central Missouri. Although the Bank is over 100 years old, its focus today is to put an equal emphasis on providing the latest in digital services to its customers, combined with a personal high-touch customer experience.

Media Contact:

Michelle Mead

Caliber Corporate Advisers

888.550.6385 ext.7

michelle@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Neocova

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644699/Bank-of-St-Elizabeth-Partners-with-Neocova-to-Embark-on-Digital-Transformation-Journey