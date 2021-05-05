Made in Portugal: Century-old Companies Distinguish Portugal's Global Offer

LISBON, Portugal, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The wealth and uniqueness of century-old Portuguese companies guide the Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency's (AICEP) MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally campaign, which seeks to affirm the country's home and construction excellence materials cluster.

There are more than 200 companies that are more than 100 years old in Portugal. Most are family-run and retain the know-how while investing in innovation and excellence. These competitive factors characterise the MADE IN PORTUGALnaturally brand.

AICEP CEO Luís Castro Henriques says: "With many century-old companies, Portugal is a country combining tradition and experience with a vision of the future leveraged on the boldness of new generations. This new generation contributes towards the recognition of a country in which design and innovation assume particular importance and an evolution in which the research and development of new processes and methods are fundamental."

Portuguese excellence is recognised and appreciated by many international creators, architects and designers seeking out Portuguese companies for their authenticity, know-how, and quality.

Sampedro (1921), a trusted brand in the international home textile markets that produces bed, table and bath linen.

Herdmar (1911) is one of the world's major cutlery producers focusing on a democratic design philosophy in which cutlery is a fashionable complement to the table.

ACH Brito (1918), a soap and fragrances company that combines the tradition and elegance of the past with the best of modern technology.

Vasicol (1900), a ceramic producer that has grown through its continuous investment in innovation and design.

Technological capacity and many years' experience are the trademarks of A Metalúrgica (1826), a manufacturer of baked and pastry products.

Specialising in the manufacture of chairs and other furniture, Adico (1920) is a family company that focuses on Portuguese design.

Innovation, technology, and design are the hallmarks of Cifial's (1904) bathroom and kitchen products (taps and sanitary ware) that are renowned internationally for their quality.

CIN (1917) is today the largest Iberian manufacturer - and one of the largest in Europe - of paints and varnishes, a leadership that is the fruit of experience, knowledge, innovation and a commitment to sustainability.

These and other companies can be found in the 360º Virtual Showroom and in the catalogue at www.portugalnaturally.pt.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503367/Made_In_Portugal.jpg