The Film Detective Brings a Celebration of Feel-Good Films in May

LOS ANGELES / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Cinedigm announced today that the Company is bringing a spring of feel-good films to The Film Detective, its classic media streaming network and film archive that restores and distributes classic films for today's cord-cutters.

Focusing on music, romance, comedy, and the light-hearted side of cinema, The Film Detective will feature Feel-Good Fridays, every Friday in May at 8PM ET. Films will include Fred Astaire and Jane Powell's Royal Wedding (1951) and David Niven and Vera-Ellen's Happy Go Lovely (1951).

May marathons on The Film Detective will include a celebration of mothers and grandmothers with a TV-Moms Marathon on Mother's Day. Episodes from The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966), The Beverly Hillbillies (1962-1971), The Goldbergs (1949-1957), and Petticoat Junction (1963-1970) will join the Mother's Day marathon, starting on May 9 at 10:00AM ET.

John Wayne will be celebrated with western classics on the anniversary of his birthday on May 26, ranging from early films like Riders of Destiny (1933) to McLintock! (1963). Pioneering actress Anna May Wong, deemed the first leading Chinese-American film star in Hollywood, will be honored on May 29, with an Anna May in May Marathon of titles including The Thief of Bagdad (1924).

Heroes at War will be the focus of The Film Detective line-up on May 31 in honor of Memorial Day, bringing dramatizations and documentaries including the Best Documentary Oscar-winner Prelude to War (1942).

The Film Detective will also premiere Serial Sundays on the TFD channel and a Newly Restored category on the TFD app in May. Serial Sundays will be a multiple-month spotlight on classic serials, starting with Evalyn Knapp's Pre-Code classic, The Perils of Pauline (1933). The Newly Restored category will allow users convenient access to some of the most recent restorations from The Film Detective, including The Fabulous Dorseys (1947) and The Green Promise (1949).



About Cinedigm:

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies.



About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries and is a division of Cinedigm. Launched in 2014, The Film Detective has distributed its extensive library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading platforms including TCM, NBC, EPIX, Amazon, MeTV, PBS, and more. The Film Detective has released its classic movie app on web, Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV and is available 24/7 on Sling, STIRR, Plex, DistroTV, and Rakuten TV. For more information, visit www.thefilmdetective.com.

