OPDEnergy, S.A.

OPDEnergy, S.A.: Decision to postpone the Offering and the Admission



05-May-2021 / 17:36 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Madrid, May 5, 2021. OPDENERGY HOLDING, S.A. ("Opdenergy" or the "Company") hereby informs that, following the approval and registration of the prospectus for the initial offering of ordinary shares of the Company and the admission to listing on the Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia stock exchanges (the "Spanish Stock Exchanges" and the "Admission", respectively) with the Spanish Securities Market Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, the "CNMV") on April 23, 2021 (the "Prospectus"), the Company and the selling shareholders, in consultation with the Joint Global Coordinators of the Offering, Banco Santander, S.A. and Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, have decided to postpone the Offering and the Admission, in light of the challenging market conditions generally and, particularly, for renewable-energy companies.

