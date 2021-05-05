Live presentation of the AGM via web conference https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ykfVpnaURqCe3afIQ-Otsg

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, notifies its shareholders that its AGM convened on May 5 2021 cannot validly conduct business due to the quorum required not being reached, and that a new AGM will be convened to vote on the same agenda on May 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm (CEST/Paris time) behind closed session and will be broadcast live via web conference.

Shareholders are hereby informed that an Annual General Meeting on second call will be convened on May 18, 2021 at 2:00pm. Following the same terms of participation as those set out in the press release published by the Company on 31 March 2021, the AGM on 18 May will be held behind closed session and will address the same agenda. A second notice of meeting will be published on May 7, 2021 in the French official legal announcement publication BALO and in the JAL

Moreover, in the absence of the President of the Board, the Shareholders' Meeting will be chaired by Mr Ludovic LASTENNET, CEO and Director in accordance with the by-laws of the Company. The scrutineers, appointed by Mr Ludovic LASTENNET, pursuant to the delegation of the Board of Directors of the Company shall be Mr Régis LE COUEDIC and Mr Denis PASQUET. Mr David DIEUMEGARD, CFO will perform the duties of secretary.

The participation of Implanet's shareholders is decisive in achieving the necessary quorum for this Meeting and voting on the Company's resolutions, and notably those pertaining to the acquisition of Orthopaedic Spine Development, which specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing implants.

All the logistical elements enabling this Meeting to go ahead have been implemented to take into account the current public health situation:

Online voting is available and should be prioritized. To this end, the Company informs its shareholders that the secure VOTACESS voting platform will open on May 7, 2021. Procedures are detailed in the practical guide, available on the Company's website.



If your financial intermediary (your bank) subscribes to this VOTACCES platform, you can access it with your usual username and password via your share management web interface. Please note that you will no longer be able to log in to the platform from 3 pm CEST on May 17, 2021.



In order to avoid possible congestion of the VOTACCES website and given the importance of your vote, the Company recommends that shareholders do not wait until the day before the General Meeting to provide their voting instructions.

Alternatively, you can also vote by post by sending in the completed and signed paper voting form (subject to postal service operations), in accordance with the terms indicated in the notice of the Meeting published in the French official bulletin of legal notices ('Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoire' BALO) on May 7, 2021.

The documents pertaining to this General Meeting are available to shareholders on the Company's website. Shareholders can email the Investor Relations team at implanet@newcap.eu with any questions regarding the voting process.

Votes casted by shareholders by post or online for the first General Meeting will remain valid, and will be counted for the second call of the General Meeting.

Upcoming financial events:

H1 2021 revenue, July 6, 2021 after market

- H1 2021 results, September 21, 2021 after market

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 29 staff and recorded 2020 sales of €6.0 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris.

The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005787/en/

Contacts:

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tel.: +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@Implanet.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Mathilde Bohin

Nicolas Fossiez

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Implanet@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Implanet@newcap.eu