NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to split redemption in Boliden (77/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Boliden AB (Boliden) held on April 27, 2021, approved an extra distribution of SEK 6.00 per share to be paid out through a split redemption procedure. The Ex-date is May 6, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Boliden (BOLI). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857573