Mittwoch, 05.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
WKN: A2PKPC ISIN: SE0012455673 Ticker-Symbol: BWJQ 
05.05.21
17:15 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
05.05.2021 | 17:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to split redemption in Boliden (77/21)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Boliden AB (Boliden) held on April 27,
2021, approved an extra distribution of SEK 6.00 per share to be paid out
through a split redemption procedure. The Ex-date is May 6, 2021. NASDAQ
Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular
forwards/futures in Boliden (BOLI). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857573
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
