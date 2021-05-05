Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021
NEURONES: Organic growth up 5.7% in 1st quarter 2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.05.2021 | 17:53
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEURONES: Organic growth up 5.7% in 1st quarter 2021

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 1st quarter 2021 revenues Nanterre, May 5, 2021 (after trading)

Organic growth up 5.7% in 1st quarter 2021

(in € millions)Q1 2020Q1 2021growthof which organic
Revenues135.3144.2+6.6%+5.7%

Achievements

With organic growth up 5.7% in the first quarter (compared with 5.4% for the same period last year), the group is back on track with its pre-health crisis performance.

Operating profit (*) amounted to 10.4% of revenues (compared with 9.3% in Q1 2020).

Compared to the 2020 Universal Registration Document (www.neurones.net - Investors), the financial position has not changed significantly.

Outlook

In the favorable context of:

  • a significant proportion of recurring managed services contracts,
  • low exposure to affected sectors,
  • continued acceleration of digital transformation,

NEURONES expects to achieve revenues of around €560m in 2021, with an operating profit of around 9.5%.

(*) not audited and after inclusion of 0.3% of expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With 5,700 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20

fmonnier@oconnection.fr (mailto:fmonnier@oconnection.fr)

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net (mailto:rp@neurones.net)		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net (mailto:investisseurs@neurones.net)

Attachment

  • neurones-first-quarter-2021-revenues (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3475116d-2cf5-4feb-ad4e-1aad7842866a)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
