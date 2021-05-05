Clean Group: Commercial Cleaning Company in Sydney Offers 100 Percent Guarantee

SYDNEY, NSW / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Clean Group Sydney, a Sydney-based commercial cleaning company, is pleased to announce that the cleaning services they provide comes with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. This demonstrates their confidence in the quality and reliability of the services that they provide. This guarantee ensures clients that if for any reason, they are not satisfied with the service provided, they will fix the issue for free.

Suji Siv, CEO and owner of Clean Group, says, "Our team are trained to go above and beyond expectations in relation to customer service, quality and reliability. We're so confident that you'll be delighted with the results of our commercial cleaning services work, that we offer a guarantee. At Clean Group Sydney, we offer nothing but the highest standards of quality services available in the market. We employed the most trained professional office cleaners. Trust our years of experience and give us a call today."

Clean Group is owned and operated by people who reside in the city of Sydney and every day, they make sure that their community members, partners, friends, and neighbours have the cleanest possible commercial buildings and offices in Sydney. The team of cleaning professionals that are available from Clean Group Sydney have all been trained to exceed the expectations of customers when it comes to reliability, quality, and service.

There are four distinctive factors that make services provided by the Sydney commercial cleaning company stand out among the crowd. The first one is the fact that Clean Group Sydney has over 20 years of experience in the commercial cleaning services industry. They have extensive experience in providing their services to various industries, including offices, medical centres, hotels, retail chains, gyms, warehouses, and more.

The second factor is the fact that their team of professional cleaners have been well trained and their backgrounds have been thoroughly checked before they were eventually admitted into the company. These full-time cleaners have undergone comprehensive training and regular training to ensure that they are always up-to-date on the latest tools and methods of commercial cleaning.

The third factor has to do with the company always making sure that the package offered to a particular client is suitable in terms of the client's budget and preferences. And finally, the fourth factor is the fact that they always make sure to use environmentally friendly supplies and cleaning solutions. This will not only make sure that the cleaning process will not have a negative impact on the environment but it will also minimise the health risks for the people in the building.

Clean Group Sydney provides a commercial cleaning service that has a number of vital features. These include: appropriate trash segregation; exterior cleaning and pressure washing; total dusting services from top to bottom in every room and every space; professional steam cleaning of rugs, carpets, upholstery, and office partitions; stripping and sealing of floors; external and internal window and glass cleaning; machine floor scrubbing; cleaning of the fridge and microwave; and more.

They always make sure to utilise the latest in cleaning equipment. They use a HEPA multi-filtration vacuum cleaner that can help make sure the indoor air quality in the commercial building is at such a level that prevents people from getting sick. People staying in the commercial building will be able to breathe air that is free from dust and other contaminants that can result in asthma attacks and allergic reactions.

The microfibre technology that they use minimises the amount of water and cleaning solutions consumed. This technology has been applied in the mops, cleaning cloths, and other materials that they use for cleaning. Microfibre cloths are synthetic cloths constructed from a combination of polyester and nylon. These cloths have a net-like surface that tend to entrap more dirt and liquids, making them a lot more effective in catching dust and dirt from different surfaces. They are able to absorb more water in comparison to ordinary cloths. Thus, less water and cleaning solutions will be required.

When there is a requirement for a dependable commercial cleaning company Sydney Sydney businesses can check out the Clean Group Sydney website, or contact them on the telephone or through email.

For more information about Clean Group Sydney, contact the company here:

Clean Group Sydney

Stephen Matthews

+61288598938

sales@cleangroup.email

50 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000

SOURCE: Clean Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644826/Commercial-Cleaning-Company-in-Sydney-Offers-100-Percent-Guarantee