Given the Covid-19 epidemic and in accordance with Order No 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 (as extended and amended by Order No. 2020-1497 of 2 December 2020) and Decree No. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020 (as extended and amended by Decrees No. 2020-1614 of 18 December 2020 and No. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021), the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of the Company of Thursday, 27 May 2021, by decision of the Board of Directors, will exceptionally be held behind closed doors, at the Company's headquarters, 65, Quai Georges Gorse, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt (France).

As a result, shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person or be represented by another person.

The preliminary notice of the Meeting ("avis de réunion") was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) of 19 April 2021 and the notice of Meeting ("avis de convocation") will be published in the BALO on 7 May 2021. These documents, as well as the Convening notice, are also available on Ipsen's website at the following address: www.ipsen.com, under the Investors Shareholders' Meetings section. Documents and information relating to this Meeting are made available to shareholders under the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

This Meeting will be broadcast live and in full in video format, in French and English, on the Company's website (www.ipsen.com).

It is specified that shareholders will not be able to participate and vote on live due to the technical impossibility to proceed to their identification.

No admission cards will be issued for this Shareholders' Meeting. Shareholders will have to vote remotely before the Meeting is held (by post or online on the secure Votaccess voting platform) or give a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting. They still have the possibility to give a proxy to a third party, who will have to send voting instructions by electronic mail to the address mentioned in the notice of Meeting. It is highly recommended to vote online or send the voting form as soon as possible.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Investors Shareholders' Meeting section on the Company's website.

