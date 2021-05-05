e-voting available (Votaccess) from 21 May

Meeting held by way of a live web broadcast

Click here to read the shareholder letter

Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announces that its Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Wednesday June 9, 2021 at 08:45 am CEST in a closed virtual session by way of a live web broadcast.

Meeting in closed virtual session by way of a live web broadcast

In compliance with recent French legislation1 and per the recommendations of the French SEC (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF), SpineGuard announces that its Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting will take place on June 9, 2021 at 8:45 am (CEST) in a closed virtual session.

It is hereby reminded that AMF strongly encourages the shareholders to vote, such right being a fundamental prerogative of each shareholder.

Shareholders can attend the meeting by logging live to the web conference at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X15jQfgxQzWZ3Ua4DuI_yg

Shareholders should use this link to register prior to the meeting by providing their name, surname and an email. When registered, adding the event to calendar will be possible.

Following the management presentation, a Q&A session will be accessible using the available chat. No votes or new resolutions will be possible during the Shareholders' Meeting.

The information regarding the identity of the scrutineers will be communicated to the shareholders as soon as possible.

The replay of the Shareholders' Meeting will be available on the Company's website after the meeting at www.spineguard.com, in the Investors/General Meetings section.

Voting modalities

In compliance with recent French legislation1 and per the recommendations of the French SEC (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF), votes shall be exclusively casted through a vote by proxy and prior to the Shareholders' Meeting taking place.

E-voting, using the "Votaccess" e-platform, will be possible and should be prioritized. For the first time, SpineGuard has implemented the Votaccess secured e-platform. The platform will open on May 21 and will close on June 8 at 3:00 pm CEST.

Alternatively, vote by proxy is also possible: for more details shareholders should refer to the convene notice published in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires" dated 3 May, 2021 https://www.spineguard.com/wp-content/uploads/SG-Avis-de-reunion-AG2021-BALO-n53-du-03052021.pdf

The deadline to cast votes by proxy is June 4, 2021.

All documents for the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available in due time on the Company's website www.spineguard.com, in the Investors/General Meetings section and a news release will be issued accordingly.

All questions regarding the voting modalities should be sent by email to: spineguard@newcap.eu

Should the quorum not be met on June 9, 2021 a second Shareholders' Meeting will be summoned on June 30, 2021 at 08:45 am CEST also in closed virtual session.

Modalities of the Shareholders' Meeting may change depending on French legislation and/or pandemic compliance requirements. Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website and the press releases, also available on its website.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 80,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Sixteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

1 bill of 23 March 2020 to respond to COVID-19 and decree dated 25 March 2020 extended through 31 July 2021 by decree dated 9 March 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005804/en/

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Pierre Jérôme

CEO Chairman

Tel.: +33 1 45 18 45 19

p.jerome@spineguard.com



SpineGuard

Manuel Lanfossi

CFO

Tél.: +33 1 45 18 45 19

m.lanfossi@spineguard.com



NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Mathilde Bohin Pierre Laurent

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.eu