4,6244,68619:16
4,6644,70419:16
Dow Jones News
05.05.2021 | 18:07
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Media and Games Invest announces intention to carry out a directed share issue

DJ Media and Games Invest announces intention to carry out a directed share issue 

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, 
AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE 
SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE 
REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE. 
Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 
 
Media and Games Invest announces intention to carry out a directed share issue 
May 5, 2021 - Media and Games Invest plc (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M8G), (Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: 
M8G) ("MGI" or the "Company") hereby announces its intention to carry out an issue of approximately 19 million new 
shares (approximately 15% of outstanding share capital) directed to institutional investors through an accelerated 
book-building procedure pursuant to the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting held on April 15, 
2021 (the "Directed Share Issue"). MGI has engaged Carnegie, Jefferies, and Swedbank in cooperation with Kepler 
Cheuvreux to explore the conditions for the Directed Share Issue. 
Following the successful acquisition and closing of KingsIsle, announced February 8, 2021, the Company seeks to 
continue its growth through acquiring further complimentary games and media companies or assets as well as investing 
into accelerated further organic growth. The Company has a large pipeline of potential acquisition targets within the 
complementary games and media segments, many of which are potential near-term candidates. Through the proceeds from the 
Directed Share Issue, the Company looks to strengthen its financial position in order to capitalise and be able to act 
fast on these acquisition opportunities. 
The subscription price will be determined through an accelerated book-building procedure, which will commence 
immediately after publication of this announcement and end before the commencement of trading on Nasdaq First North 
Premier Growth Market on May 6, 2021. The book-building procedure may, at the discretion of the Company, close earlier 
or later and may be cancelled at any time. 
The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are mainly to further diversify the 
shareholder base among Swedish and international institutional investors and simultaneously raise capital in a time- 
and cost-effective manner. 
In connection with the Directed Share Issue, the Company has agreed, with customary exceptions, not to issue additional 
shares for a period of 90 calendar days after the settlement date (unless for M&A payments in shares). In addition, 
Remco Westermann (CEO and Chairman) has committed, with customary exceptions and an exception of up to 1.3 million 
shares based on an old obligation, to not sell any shares in MGI for the same period of 90 calendar days after the 
settlement date. 
ADVISERS 
Carnegie, Jefferies and Swedbank in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux have been appointed Joint Global Coordinators and 
Joint Bookrunners (jointly referred to as "Managers"). Baker & McKenzie acts as legal counsel to the Company and 
Gernandt & Danielsson acts as legal counsel to the Managers in connection with the Directed Share Issue. 
RESPONSIBLE PARTIES 
This information is such information Media and Games Invest plc is obliged to make public in accordance with the (EU) 
Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been made public through the agency of the 
responsible person set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the 
publication of this press release. The responsible person below may be contacted for further information. 
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 
 
Remco Westermann 
Chairman of the Board and CEO 
+49 40 411 885206 
 
Sören Barz 
Head of Investor Relations 
Phone +49 170 376 9571 
soeren.barz@mgi.group, info@mgi.group 
www.mgi.group 
 
Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm 
Phone: +46707472741 
Mail: Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se 
 
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt 
Phone: +49 69 9055 05 51 
Mail: mgi@edicto.de 
 
 
ABOUT MGI: 
Media and Games Invest plc is a digitally integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe 
and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating 
continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 45% over the last 6 years. Next to strong organic growth, 
the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and 
companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and 
competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in 
the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm 
and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange 
Open Market. The 
 
Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 
399. 
 
For more information, please visit: https://mgi.group/ 
Media and Games Invest plc 
St. Christopher Street 168 
VLT 1467 Valletta, Malta 
Phone: +356 21 22 7553 
Fax:    +356 21 22 7667 
E-mail: info@mgi.group 
Internet: www.mgi.group 
 
IMPORTANT INFORMATION 
The release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to 
restrictions by law. The recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published 
or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such restrictions. The recipient of this press release is 
responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in 
each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or an offer, or the solicitation of an 
offer, to acquire or subscribe for shares issued by the Company in any jurisdiction where such offer or invitation 
would be illegal prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of such 
jurisdiction. This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the 
"Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The Company has not 
authorized any offer to the public of shares or rights in any Member State of the EEA and no prospectus has been or 
will be prepared in connection with the Directed Share Issue. In any EEA Member State, this communication is only 
addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus 
Regulation. 
 
This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities 
in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold within the United States absent 
registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the 
U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). There is no intention to register any securities 
referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The 
information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or 
indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South 
Africa, the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the 
information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal 
restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. 
Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and 
regulations. 
In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only 
being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates 
is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" (within the meaning of the United Kingdom 
version of the EU Prospectus Regulation (2017/1129/ EU) which is part of United Kingdom law by virtue of the European 
Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who 
fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 
2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); (ii) high net worth entities etc. falling within Article 49(2)(a) 
to (d) of the Order; or (iii) such other persons to whom such investment or investment activity may lawfully be made 
available under the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, 
any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in 
only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this press 
release and should not act or rely on it. 
 
This announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that 
may be associated with an investment in the new shares. Any investment decision to acquire or subscribe for shares in 
connection with the Directed Share Issue must be made on the basis of all publicly available information relating to 
the Company and the Company's shares. Such information has not been independently verified by the Managers. The

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 11:36 ET (15:36 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
