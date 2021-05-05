Sales: €445m (+7.8% vs Q1 2020)

EBITDA: €35m (7.8% of sales)

Net income (Group share): €16m

JACQUET METALS

Solid performance

The Group's business and profitability benefited from both a positively oriented demand with sold volumes increased by +6,6 compared to Q1 2020 and the increase in raw materials prices

Compared to Q1 2020, sales increased by +7.8% (to €445 million), and the gross margin by 24% (to €116 million representing 26% of sales).

In this context, EBITDA amounted to €35 million (7.8% of sales versus 3.9% of sales in Q1 2020) and Net income (Group share) amounted to €16 million.

Having generated €23 million of operating cash flow in Q1 2021, the Group strengthened its financial structure, posting a net debt to equity ratio (gearing) of 24% compared to 28% at 2020 year-end.

In Q2 2021, market conditions should be mostly equivalent.

Dividend

The Board of Directors will propose a dividend of €0.40 per share to the General Meeting of shareholders on June 25, 2021.

On May 5, 2021 the Board of Directors, chaired by Éric Jacquet, approved the consolidated financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021.

€m Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Sales 445 413 Gross margin % of sales 116 26.1% 94 22.8% EBITDA 1 % of sales 35 7.8% 16 3.9% Adjusted operating income 1 % of sales 28 6.2% 7 1.7% Operating income 27 6 Net income (Group share) 16 0.2

1 Adjusted for non-recurring items.

Q1 2021 Results

Sales amounted to €445 million, up +7.8% versus Q1 2020 including the following effects:

volumes: +6.6%;

- prices: +1.2% (+7.8% compared to Q4 2020).

Gross margin amounted to €116 million and represented 26.1% of sales compared to €94 million (22.8% of sales) in Q1 2020.

After taking into account savings of €2 million, current operating expenses* amounted to €80 million com- pared to €78 million in Q1 2020. This increase is mainly due to the growth in volumes sold and profitability.

* Excluding depreciation of €(9) m

EBITDA amounted to €35 million and represented 7.8% of sales compared to €16 million in Q1 2020 (3.9% of sales).

Adjusted operating income amounted to €28 million (6.2% of sales).

In this context, net income (Group share) amounted to €16 million compared to €0.2 million in Q1 2020.

Financial position

As of March 31, 2021, the Group generated positive operating cash flow of €23 million.

Operating working capital amounted to to €360 million (25.8% of sales) compared to €332 million at 2020 year-end (24.3% of sales), mainly due to the increase in activity and the implementation of accelerated supplier payments against discount in Germany (skonto).

Capital expenditure amounted to €5 million, taking into account notably the construction of a site in Italy for the JACQUET division.

Group net debt stood at €96 million compared to €106 million at 2020 year-end. The net debt to equity ratio (gearing) amounted to 24% (28% at 2020 year-end).

As of March 31, 2021, cash amounted to €327 million while lines of credit totaled €732 million (of which €309 million is unused).

Q1 2021 earnings by division

excluding IFRS 16 impacts

JACQUET Stainless steel quarto plates STAPPERT Stainless steel long products IMS group Engineering steels €m Q1 2021 Q1 2021 Q1 2021 Sales 95 144 210 Change vs. 2020 +8.9% +9.7% +6.2% Price effect -2.5% +3.1% +1.6% Volume effect +11.4% +6.7% +4.6% EBITDA 1 2 11 9 10 % of sales 11.3% 6.1% 5.0% Adjusted operating income 2 9 8 11 % of sales 9.1% 5.7% 5.1%

1 Non-division operations and the application of IFRS 16 Leases contributed €0.2 million and €4 million to EBITDA respectively.

2 Adjusted for non-recurring items.

JACQUET

The division specializes in the distribution of stainless steel quarto plates. It generates 69% of its business in Europe and 25% in North America

Sales amounted to €95 million, up +8.9% from €87 million in Q1 2020:

volumes: +11.4%;

- prices: -2.5% (+6.5% compared to Q4 2020).

Gross margin amounted to €32 million, representing 33.9% of sales, compared to €26 million in Q1 2020 (29.9% of sales).

EBITDA amounted to €11 million, representing 11.3% of sales, compared to €5 million in Q1 2020 (5.6% of sales).

STAPPERT

The division specializes in the distribution of stainless steel long products mainly in Europe. It generates 42% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.

Sales amounted to €144 million, up +9.7% from €132 million in Q1 2020:

volumes: +6.7%;

- prices: +3.1% (+12% compared to Q4 2020).

Gross margin amounted to €30 million, representing 20.9% of sales, compared to €25 million in Q1 2020 (19.2% of sales).

EBITDA amounted to €9 million, representing 6.1% of sales, compared to €6 million in Q1 2020 (4.2% of sales).

IMS group

The division specializes in the distribution of engineering steels, mostly in the form of long products. It generates 46% of its sales in Germanythe largest European market

Sales amounted to €210 million, up +6.2% from €198 million in Q1 2020:

volumes: +4.6%;

- prices: +1.6% (+5.9% compared to Q4 2020).

Gross margin amounted to €54 million, representing 25.8% of sales, compared to €43 million in Q1 2020 (21.6% of sales).

EBITDA amounted to €10 million, representing 5.0% of sales, compared to €1 million in Q1 2020 (0.4% of sales).

Key financial informations

Income statement

€m Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Sales 445 413 Gross margin 116 94 % of sales 26.1% 22.8% EBITDA 1 35 16 % of sales 7.8% 3.9% Adjusted operating income 1 28 7 % of sales 6.2% 1.7% Operating income 27 6 Net financial expense (4) (4) Corporate income tax (5) (2) Minority interests (1) (1) Net income (Group share) 16 0.2

1 Adjusted for non-recurring items.

Cash flow

€m Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Operating cash flow before change in working capital Change in working capital 32 (9) 10 59 Cash flow from operating activities 23 69 Capital expenditure (5) (14) Asset disposals 0 0 Dividends paid to shareholders of JACQUET METALS SA Interest paid (3) (3) Other movements (5) (10) Change in net debt 10 43 Net debt brought forward 106 175 Net debt carried forward 96 132

Balance sheet

€m 31.03.21 31.12.20 Goodwill 66 66 Net non-current assets 155 154 Right-of-use assets 67 70 Net inventory 372 368 Net trade receivables 210 135 Other assets 92 91 Cash cash equivalents 327 333 Total assets 1,289 1,217 Shareholders' equity 394 373 Provisions (including provisions for employee benefit obligations) 95 96 Trade payables 221 171 Borrowings 423 439 Other liabilities 85 64 Lease liabilities 71 73 Total equity and liabilities 1,289 1,217

H1 2021 results: September 8, 2021 6.00 pm

JACQUET METALS is a European leader in the distribution of specialty steels.

The Group develops and operates a portfolio of three brands:

JACQUET stainless steel quarto plates STAPPERT stainless steel long products IMS group engineering steels

With a headcount of 2,857 employees, JACQUET METALS has a network of

106 distribution centers in 25 countries in Europe, Asia and North America.

Compartment B ISIN: FR0000033904 Reuters: JCQ.PA Bloomberg: JCQ FP

