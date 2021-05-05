DJ ENERGISME: Gazprom chooses Energisme's N'Gage platform to accelerate its customers' energy transition.

ENERGISME ENERGISME: Gazprom chooses Energisme's N'Gage platform to accelerate its customers' energy transition. 05-May-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gazprom chooses Energisme's N'Gage platform to accelerate its customers' energy transition. Energisme, a French deep-tech software publisher, created the smart platform N'Gage to help organisations automate the real-time management of their energy performance. Designed to operate in complex environments, N'Gage facilitates access to data, automates the analyses and provides "tailored" responses to managing multi-fluid energy performances. The rapid correlation of the data collected enables Energisme to offer all energy performance actors a variety of use cases, such as predictive modelling, billing management and contract optimisation, as well as the escalation of consumption deviation alerts. Gazprom Energy, a provider of natural gas for businesses and traders, aims to support its customers in accelerating their energy transition by broadening its offering with high value-added services. This is why Gazprom Energy wanted to deploy N'Gage to allow its multi-site customers to manage gas consumption in their buildings far more effectively and analyse the performance deviations in order to pay the right price for the energy they consume. With this new service, Gazprom give its customers the ability to make their data smart and accessible in just a few clicks, thereby enabling all actors in a company to generate all types of reports (accounting, financial, CSR, etc.). Thierry Chambon, Chief Executive Officer of Energisme, says: "Our teams are very proud of winning this new contract and I'd like to join them in thanking Gazprom Energy for putting their trust in us. What makes us strong and different is our specialised and in-depth knowledge of data science, combined with our knowledge of the energy sector. We're the driving force behind an ecosystem of customers and partners that together make the Internet of Energy a reality in order to make the future of energy possible." Edouard Ibled, Retail Sales & Marketing Director, says: "At Gazprom, we're very committed to fostering the emergence of French tech champions to create an ecosystem at the cutting edge of innovation and enable our customers to move faster and go further. This is what motivates us every day and with this in mind we chose Energisme. We were convinced by the strength and responsiveness of the teams, as well as the quality of the solution. Today, we're helping our customers save time and become more efficient by collecting, processing and analysing their gas consumption data. In the future, we will be able to do the same with data about their electricity consumption. We will accelerate energy performance by drawing on collective intelligence." About ENERGISME ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has more than 120 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020. ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence. For more information see: https://investir.energisme.fr/ Contacts ENERGISME Press Relations Investor Relations Thierry Chambon Chloé Lapeyre Nicolas Lin investisseurs@energisme.com clapeyre@actifin.fr nlin@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 23 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme - Gazprom EN

