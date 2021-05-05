Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Top-News des Tages! TAAT Global: Das Patent-Upgrade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903276 ISIN: US3682872078 Ticker-Symbol: GAZ 
Tradegate
05.05.21
19:20 Uhr
5,255 Euro
+0,100
+1,94 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
GAZPROM PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAZPROM PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2205,26019:28
5,2155,25519:26
Dow Jones News
05.05.2021 | 18:19
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENERGISME: Gazprom chooses Energisme's N'Gage platform to accelerate its customers' energy transition.

DJ ENERGISME: Gazprom chooses Energisme's N'Gage platform to accelerate its customers' energy transition. 

ENERGISME 
ENERGISME: Gazprom chooses Energisme's N'Gage platform to accelerate its customers' energy transition. 
05-May-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Gazprom chooses Energisme's N'Gage platform to accelerate its customers' energy transition. 
 
Energisme, a French deep-tech software publisher, created the smart platform N'Gage to help organisations automate the 
real-time management of their energy performance. Designed to operate in complex environments, N'Gage facilitates 
access to data, automates the analyses and provides "tailored" responses to managing multi-fluid energy performances. 
The rapid correlation of the data collected enables Energisme to offer all energy performance actors a variety of use 
cases, such as predictive modelling, billing management and contract optimisation, as well as the escalation of 
consumption deviation alerts. 
Gazprom Energy, a provider of natural gas for businesses and traders, aims to support its customers in accelerating 
their energy transition by broadening its offering with high value-added services. This is why Gazprom Energy wanted to 
deploy N'Gage to allow its multi-site customers to manage gas consumption in their buildings far more effectively and 
analyse the performance deviations in order to pay the right price for the energy they consume. With this new service, 
Gazprom give its customers the ability to make their data smart and accessible in just a few clicks, thereby enabling 
all actors in a company to generate all types of reports (accounting, financial, CSR, etc.). 
Thierry Chambon, Chief Executive Officer of Energisme, says: "Our teams are very proud of winning this new contract and 
I'd like to join them in thanking Gazprom Energy for putting their trust in us. What makes us strong and different is 
our specialised and in-depth knowledge of data science, combined with our knowledge of the energy sector. We're the 
driving force behind an ecosystem of customers and partners that together make the Internet of Energy a reality in 
order to make the future of energy possible." 
Edouard Ibled, Retail Sales & Marketing Director, says: "At Gazprom, we're very committed to fostering the emergence of 
French tech champions to create an ecosystem at the cutting edge of innovation and enable our customers to move faster 
and go further. This is what motivates us every day and with this in mind we chose Energisme. We were convinced by the 
strength and responsiveness of the teams, as well as the quality of the solution. Today, we're helping our customers 
save time and become more efficient by collecting, processing and analysing their gas consumption data. In the future, 
we will be able to do the same with data about their electricity consumption. We will accelerate energy performance by 
drawing on collective intelligence." 
 
About ENERGISME 
ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' energy performance (energy service 
providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data. Bolstered 
by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has more than 120 large account clients. 
A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: 
ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020. 
ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company and BPI Excellence. 
 
For more information see: https://investir.energisme.fr/ 
 
Contacts 
ENERGISME          Press Relations      Investor Relations 
Thierry Chambon       Chloé Lapeyre       Nicolas Lin 
investisseurs@energisme.com clapeyre@actifin.fr    nlin@actifin.fr 
Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90  Tel. +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 23 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme - Gazprom EN

1193014 05-May-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193014&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

GAZPROM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.