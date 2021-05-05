Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021
WKN: A2DRWD ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Ticker-Symbol: 6P9 
05.05.21
15:33 Uhr
Dow Jones News
05.05.2021 | 18:22
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Ports Holding PLC: Commencement of operations at Taranto Cruise Port, Italy

DJ Commencement of operations at Taranto Cruise Port, Italy 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Commencement of operations at Taranto Cruise Port, Italy 
05-May-2021 / 16:51 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding Plc 
Commencement of operations at Taranto Cruise Port 
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to 
announce that, further to the Group's announcement on 16 November 2020, it has now signed a 20-year concession 
agreement with the Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mar Ionio and taken over the management of the cruise terminal and 
cruise services in the Port of Taranto, Italy. 
The cruise port infrastructure in Taranto is currently undergoing a state-funded, cEUR28m investment program, including 
building a new cruise terminal. The construction of these new facilities is scheduled for completion by the end of 
2022. We are very pleased to announce that today Taranto Cruise Port will provide partial turnaround services to a 
cruise ship for the first time. MSC Seaside will be calling at Taranto Cruise Port throughout the Summer season. 
In 2019, the Taranto Cruise Port welcomed c9k cruise passengers, with a pre Covid-19 forecast of over 14k passengers in 
2020. The addition of turnaround operations so early in our management is testament to the benefits our global 
expertise and operating model can bring to a cruise port. Taranto Cruise Port is now expected to have a record year in 
2021, welcoming passenger volumes well in excess of pre Covid-19 levels. 
Emre Sayin, Global Ports Holding, Chief Executive Officer, commented: 
"I am delighted that we have started cruise operations in Taranto. The commencement of our operations here and the 
welcoming of a ship in turnaround for the first time at Taranto Cruise Port is proof of the benefits we can bring to 
cruise ports and destinations. In collaboration with our local stakeholders, we intend to transform Taranto into one of 
the highlights of Southern Italian itineraries, driving higher passenger volumes and creating economic value for our 
local stakeholders." 
 
 
 
CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries:  For media enquiries: 
Investor Relations                   Global Ports Holding 
Martin Brown                      Ceylan Erzi 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687            Telephone: +90 212 244 44 40 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com         Email: ceylane@globalportsholding.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 103272 
EQS News ID:  1193033 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193033&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2021 11:51 ET (15:51 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
