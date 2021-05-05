Altasciences, a forward-thinking CRO/CDMO supporting all crucial steps in early-stage drug development, from lead candidate selection to clinical proof of concept, announced today that they have completed the acquisition of Calvert Laboratories, a preclinical CRO located on the U.S.A.'s East Coast. This acquisition will complement Altasciences' current preclinical West Coast operations, located just north of Seattle, WA. For more than 40 years, Calvert Laboratories has been working with clients to help develop the next generation of therapeutics aimed at extending and improving human life; in line with Altasciences' focus on getting better drugs to the people who need them faster.

"This acquisition will increase small molecule expertise as well as add efficacy pharmacology, ophthalmology, and carcinogenicity study capabilities, to Altasciences' current preclinical offering. Furthermore, it expands Altasciences' presence on the East Coast, and the site is conveniently located in close proximity to our CDMO facility," added Steve Mason, Co-Chief Operating Officer at Altasciences.

Calvert Laboratories has a long track record in the industry as a collaborative development partner bringing extensive experience, an innovative solutions-oriented approach, and unsurpassed performance to preclinical drug development programs. "The entire team at Calvert Laboratories is very excited to join the Altasciences family," said Michael A. Recny, Ph.D., outgoing Chief Executive Officer ofCalvert Laboratories. "The Company can now offer our clients an expanded suite of preclinical and clinical services by leveraging the broad capabilities of a larger and more diversified global CRO.

"This acquisition is an integral part of Altasciences' strategic growth plan to provide a comprehensive, fully integrated early phase drug development solution, while addressing the ever-changing outsourcing challenges of biopharmaceutical companies across the globe," explained Chris Perkin, CEO at Altasciences. "We look forward to working side by side with our new team of preclinical experts on the East Coast, a team that shares our values for excellence, integrity, and customer focus," concluded Chris Perkin

About Altasciences

Altasciences is a forward-thinking, mid-size contract research organization offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences' integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster.

