Mittwoch, 05.05.2021
PANDORA A/S
GlobeNewswire
05.05.2021 | 19:05
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Pandora A/S

"The following information is based on the press release from Pandora A/S
(PNDORA, DK0060252690) published on May 4, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

PNDORA will distribute a special dividend in the amount of DKK 5 per share,
effective May 12, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section
2.1.2 in" CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta
Equities " on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857395
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
