Prohibition Partners LIVE returns for third edition with agenda set to push forward cannabis transformation

LONDON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prohibition Partners LIVE , the premium virtual conference for the global cannabis industry, is returning for its third edition with a distinguished line-up of political, business and cultural leaders who will speak on the industry's most pressing issues, from legislation change to social equity commitment, as well as mainstream opportunities in areas from wellness to blockchain.

Taking place on 18-20 May, the virtual event will bring together 60+ industry-leading speakers from across the globe for disruptive debates and networking to unlock the potential of cannabis transformation. In an agenda that will explore global industry trends, thought leaders share information, exchange ideas and look to push forward regulatory change, including:

Curaleaf Executive Chairman and Founder Boris Jordan will join Financial Times reporter Patricia Nilsson for a fireside discussion on the North American cannabis pioneer's venture into Europe .

will join for a fireside discussion on the North American cannabis pioneer's venture into . Professor David Nutt , Director of Neuropsychopharmacology, Imperial College London, will hold a debate on current developments in the UK cannabis industry with Dr Daniel Poulter , Conservative MP; and Tonia Antoniazzi , Labour MP .

will hold a debate on current developments in the UK cannabis industry with . Jessamyn Stanley , CEO of JOS Inc and yoga influencer, will join Dr Amanda Reiman , VP of Community Development at Flow Cannabis Company and Elana Goldberg , CEO of The Cannigma to discuss the slice that cannabis can take from the growing wellness industry pie.

and yoga influencer, will join and to discuss the slice that cannabis can take from the growing wellness industry pie. Al Harrington , Former NBA Player & Non-Executive Director, MedMen , will be joined by political and business leaders including Niamh Eastwood , Executive Director of Release, and Cyrus Engerer , Member of the European Parliament for Malta , to discuss the future for social equity and social justice in the cannabis sector across Europe .

, will be joined by political and business leaders including and , to discuss the future for social equity and social justice in the cannabis sector across . Steven Hawkins , Former President at Amnesty International and current CEO of the US Cannabis Council and Executive Director of the Marijuana Policy Project will discuss industry financing opportunities with Jeremy Berke , Senior Reporter for Business Insider.

will discuss industry financing opportunities with Tjalling Erkelens , CEO and Chairman of Bedrocan, Alfredo Pascual , Vice President of Investment Analysis, Fast Forward Innovation, and Alex Agius Saliba MEP will explore opportunities for cannabis transformation across Europe .

VIP attendees will have access to exclusive content and invite-only discussions, as well as a personal introduction service, taking advantage of Prohibition Partners LIVE's large and diverse audience base. VIP delegates from around the world working in sectors ranging from pharmaceutical and healthcare to agriculture and production, and even finance and investment, will have the opportunity to virtually mingle and make meaningful connections in real time, and for an extended period following the event.

For more information and to register for tickets, visit Prohibition Partners LIVE .

About Prohibition Partners LIVE

Prohibition Partners LIVE is the leading virtual cannabis conference, connecting you to the international cannabis industry from anywhere in the world. Powered by Prohibition Partners, the definitive source of data intelligence and strategy for the global cannabis industries.

Media Enquiries:

Katie Smitten

Head of Communications

katie@prohibitionpartners.com

+ () 34633663699

Event and Sponsorship Enquiries:

Matt Freemantle

Event and Sponsorship Lead

matt@prohibitionpartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163665/Prohibition_Partners_LIVE_Logo.jpg