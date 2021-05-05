A total number of 2,785,581,000 voting rights are attached to the 2,629,839,616 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:

174,425 voting rights attached to the 174,425 Total shares held by TOTAL SE that cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.