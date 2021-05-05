Pretium Resources Inc: Pretivm Provides the Annual General and Special Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") announces the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2021 (the "Meeting").
Meeting Results
A total of 127,506,744 (67.88%) of Pretivm's common shares were represented at the Meeting.
All matters brought forth at the Meeting were approved, including the election of the eight nominees listed in Pretivm's management information circular for the Meeting as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the votes are set out below.
Number of Directors
Setting the number of Directors at eight:
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|111,761,225
|97.80%
|2,513,446
|2.20%
Election of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Richard O'Brien
|110,080,641
|96.33%
|4,194,030
|3.67%
|Jacques Perron
|113,992,577
|99.75%
|282,094
|0.25%
|George Paspalas
|111,579,537
|97.64%
|2,695,134
|2.36%
|David Smith
|111,529,407
|97.60%
|2,745,264
|2.40%
|Faheem Tejani
|109,670,257
|95.97%
|4,604,414
|4.03%
|Jeane Hull
|112,031,434
|98.04%
|2,243,237
|1.96%
|Thomas Peregoodoff
|113,342,606
|99.18%
|932,065
|0.82%
|Maryse Saint-Laurent
|113,922,904
|99.69%
|351,767
|0.31%
Peter Birkey, who did not stand for re-election as a director at the Meeting, completed his tenure on Pretivm's Board of Directors (the "Board") yesterday. Mr. Birkey joined the Company's Board in 2014 and served as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and was a key member of the Audit Committee.
"On behalf of Pretivm's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Peter for his exemplary leadership over his considerable tenure as the Company evolved from exploration and development to a mid-tier gold producer," stated Richard O'Brien, Chair of the Board. "I would also like to acknowledge his contributions to the Company's other successes, including a steady record of strong cash flow generation since commencement of production, the implementation of ESG standards and reporting, and significant advances in corporate governance policies and practices. The Board wishes Mr. Birkey all the success in his future endeavours."
Pretivm also announced that Maryse Saint-Laurent has been elected as a new independent director of the Company.
Continued Mr. O'Brien, "We look forward to having Maryse join our Board. We will benefit from her wealth of experience as a business-oriented corporate, transactional and securities lawyer and governance advisor in the natural resource sector. Her diverse background in corporate governance and human resources will compliment our Board's capabilities."
Ms. Saint-Laurent has over 25 years of experience as a legal executive, corporate director and senior advisor in the energy, electricity and mining sectors. She has led several M&A and financing transactions and has a strong governance background. She possesses several years of experience in human resources, compensation and benefits/pension management. Ms. Saint-Laurent also serves as a director of the Alberta Securities Commission, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and North American Construction Group Ltd. She holds a LLM from York University, Osgoode Hall Law School, and an LLB, BA and Certification in Human Resources from the University of Alberta.
Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditors and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration:
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|127,244,205
|99.79%
|262,539
|0.21%
Amended Advance Notice Policy
To ratify, confirm and approve the amendments to the Company's Advance Notice Policy, which sets out the advance notice requirements for director nominations:
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|69,221,309
|60.57%
|45,053,362
|39.43%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
To authorize and approve a non-binding resolution accepting the Company's approach to executive compensation:
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|111,495,542
|97.57%
|2,779,129
|2.43%
Committee Appointments
Following the Meeting, the Board reconstituted its committee memberships as follows:
|Committee
|Committee Membership
|Audit
|David Smith (Chair)
Faheem Tejani
Tom Peregoodoff
|Compensation
|Jeane Hull (Chair)
David Smith
Maryse Saint-Laurent
|Corporate Governance and Nominating
|Faheem Tejani (Chair)
Maryse Saint-Laurent
George Paspalas
|Safety, Sustainability and Technical
|George Paspalas (Chair)
Jeane Hull
Tom Peregoodoff
