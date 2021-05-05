Third country release pursuant to Section 50 para. 1 no. 2 German Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

Announcement on the Progress of Implementation of H-Share Buyback

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hongkong, 05 May 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-Share code 690D.DE) published an announcement on the Hongkong Stock Exchange with regard to the Progress of Implementation of H-Share Buyback scheme. For details please refer to the publication on the Hongkong Stock Exchange at:

https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0505/2021050500967.pdf

About Haier Smart Home D-Share:

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. is prime standard listed in Frankfurt (690D.DE) alongside its listing in Shanghai (600690.SH) and Hongkong (06690.HK). The three class-shares grant their investors with the same economic rights and ownership rights.

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions. The Company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as small household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

IR Contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Haier Smart Home Germany

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de