BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement with Raven Logistics to acquire 100 percent of the rail TMS and managed services company. Raven is a leading logistics management company focused on rail transportation, offering a railroad SaaS solution and managed services for the North American shipper market.

"As a best-in-class rail transportation solution provider, Raven brings exceptional complementary expertise to provide our collective customers with end-to-end multimodal transportation solutions. With this acquisition, we continue BluJay's strategy to invest in the data, networks, and applications that enable frictionless supply chains," said Andrew Kirkwood, CEO of BluJay Solutions. "We are delighted to announce this agreement and soon welcome the Raven Logistics team and customers to BluJay."

Duane Kuzak, CEO of Raven Logistics said: "Raven is excited to join forces with BluJay. Our combined capabilities present a unique value to our customers one multi-modal solution to rate, ship and track across all transportation modes. As a BluJay partner since 2019, we have already seen the synergies of our best-in-class solutions and the benefits to customers, as well as the collaboration between our people. We look forward to joining the team and enhancing our customers' experiences."

Raven offers shippers a best-in-class solution that includes the industry's leading rate optimization tool, with data flowing seamlessly from rating, to billing, tracking, and demurrage to audit and pay, for both inbound and outbound transportation. Complex, multi-leg, Rule 11 routes are a challenge for many rail shippers but not for Raven TMS customers.

"Shippers today are facing capacity challenges, cost pressures, and environmental concerns that continue to drive demand for rail as a mode of transportation within North America. BluJay will be at the forefront of meeting these demands, and Raven will play a central role in this effort," said Doug Surrett, Chief Strategy Officer at BluJay Solutions.

Raven customers will continue to receive exceptional service from the Raven team, now strengthened through the acquisition by BluJay. Raven is headquartered in Naples, FL with a second office located in Keego Harbor, MI. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

