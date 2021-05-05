Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Top-News des Tages! TAAT Global: Das Patent-Upgrade!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.05.2021 | 22:04
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Media alert: The Future of Global Retirement, a report by retirement technology provider Smart

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart, the retirement technology company behind one of the UK's largest master trust pension schemes, Smart Pension, has today launched the Future of Global Retirement report. The report, based on research conducted by YouGov for Smart, looks at how the retirement industry will develop in countries such as Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom in years to come, following the coronavirus pandemic.

Key findings from the report found that:

  • more than half (55%) of Australians no longer see retirement as a one-off event, but as a gradual transition instead
  • only 1 in 5 (22%) of Australians aged 55 and older feel like they understand their options at retirement

And further afield in other developed DC retirement markets:

  • almost half (47%) of adults in the UK said they have never received retirement advice
  • 56% of Americans see retirement as an event with several stages, rather than a one-off event

Commenting on the report, Michael Watkins, director of retirement proposition at Smart, said:

"With the global retirement market worth $47 trillion, we've looked at how savers have seen their retirement plans change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our report shows that innovation in retiretech will be vital to support the evolving needs of savers in three of the largest DC pensions markets in the world in an industry that has historically been slow to change."

Link to full report >> https://visit.smart.co/3elauHR

A Smart spokesperson is available for interview upon request.

About Smart:

Smart is a global savings and investments technology platform provider operating in the UK, Ireland, the Middle East, the US and Australia. The Smart platform powers the award-winning UK master trust, Smart Pension Master Trust.

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), J.P. Morgan, Link Group, Natixis Investment Managers and Barclays are all strategic investors in Smart.

Visit https://www.smartretire.com.au/

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.