Envela Corporation: Envela Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Quarterly Net Income Up 71% Year-over-Year to $2.0 Million

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Management Commentary

"Envela delivered another period of solid profits in the first quarter of 2021 despite a historic Texas winter freeze and associated power outages that temporarily impacted our operations," said John Loftus, Chairman and CEO of Envela. "Our ability to address these issues expeditiously reflects the Company's operational acumen and business resiliency. Envela's business continues to benefit from several growth drivers, including accelerated sustainability trends and an increasing supply of used electronics. Overall, we remain confident in our ability to drive profitable growth through 2021 and beyond."

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was $25.5 million compared to $25.8 million in the same year-ago period.

Revenue related to continuing operations of the Company's DGSE subsidiary for the first quarter of 2021 was $18.9 million (74% of total revenue), compared to $20.4 million in the same year-ago period. DGSE's resale revenue, including bullion, jewelry, watches, and rare coins, was $17.3 million (92% of DGSE total sales), compared to $18.5 million (91% of DGSE total sales) in the same year-ago period. DGSE's recycled-material sales were $1.6 million (8% of DGSE total sales), compared to $1.8 million (9% of DGSE total sales) in the same year-ago period.

Revenue related to the Company's ECHG subsidiary for the first quarter of 2021 was $6.6 million (26% of total revenue), compared to $5.5 million in the same year-ago period. ECHG's resale revenue was $4.7 million (72% of ECHG total sales), compared to $3.5 million (65% of ECHG total sales) in the same year-ago period. ECHG's recycled-material sales were $1.8 million (28% of ECHG total sales), compared to $1.9 million (35% of ECHG total sales) in the same year-ago period.

Consolidated gross profit for the first quarter of 2021 was $6.3 million, compared to $5.3 million in the same year-ago period.

DGSE's gross profit was $2.8 million, compared to $2.4 million in the same year-ago period. DGSE's resale gross profit was $2.5 million, compared to $2.0 million in the same year-ago period. DGSE's recycled-materials gross profit was $0.4 million, compared to $0.3 million in the same year-ago period.



ECHG's gross profit was $3.5 million, compared to $2.9 million in the same year-ago period. Resale gross profit was $2.6 million, compared to $1.4 million in the same year-ago period. Recycled-material gross profit was $0.9 million, compared to $1.5 million in the same year-ago period.



Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.0 million, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to $1.2 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period.

About Envela

Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include recommercializing luxury hard assets, consumer electronics and IT equipment; and end-of-life recycling solutions. Envela assesses its inventory of recommerce purchases for their potential to be refurbished and resold as whole goods, or to be recycled for component parts or precious-metal value. Envela also offers comprehensive recycling solutions for a variety of other companies seeking responsibly to dispose of end-of-life products. Envela operates primarily via two recommerce business segments. Through DGSE, LLC the Company recommercializes luxury hard assets via Dallas Gold and Silver Exchange, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Bullion Express brands (collectively, "DGSE"). Through ECHG, LLC, the Company operates Echo Environmental Holdings, ITAD USA Holdings, and Teladvance (collectively, "ECHG"), which recommercialize primarily consumer electronics and IT equipment, and provide end-of-life recycling services for various companies across many industries. Envela conducts its recommerce operations at retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores and online. The Company also owns and operates other businesses and brands engaged in a variety of activities, as identified herein. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Additional information about Envela is available at its investor-relations site, Envela.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential future success of the Company, its business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

ELA@gatewayir.com

ENVELA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Sales $ 25,490,441 $ 25,829,143 Cost of goods sold 19,186,177 20,527,863 Gross margin 6,304,264 5,301,280 Expenses: Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 4,153,229 3,825,200 Depreciation and Amortization 204,912 179,729 Total operating expenses 4,358,141 4,004,929 Operating income 1,946,123 1,296,351 Other income, net 271,941 41,690 Interest expense 179,022 145,315 Income before income taxes 2,039,042 1,192,726 Income tax expense 30,770 18,577 Net income $ 2,008,272 $ 1,174,149 Basic earnings per share: Net income $ 0.07 $ 0.04 Diluted earnings per share: Net income $ 0.07 $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 26,924,631 26,924,381 Diluted 26,939,631 26,939,631

The accompanying notes to the 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 5, 2021, are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

ENVELA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,396,997 $ 9,218,036 Trade receivables, net of allowances 3,184,473 2,846,619 Notes receivable 123,472 - Inventories 11,630,383 10,006,897 Current right-of-use assets from operating leases 1,057,511 1,157,077 Prepaid expenses 858,299 281,719 Total current assets 25,251,135 23,510,348 Notes receivable, less current portion 2,100,000 2,100,000 Property and equipment, net 6,984,653 6,888,601 Goodwill 1,367,109 1,367,109 Intangible assets, net 2,892,073 2,992,473 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,344,732 3,522,923 Other long-term assets 297,638 197,638 Total assets $ 42,237,340 $ 40,579,092 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable-Trade $ 1,192,454 $ 1,510,697 Notes payable, related party 311,067 307,032 Notes payable 1,825,487 1,813,425 Current operating lease liabilities 1,054,599 1,148,309 Accrued expenses 922,159 844,324 Customer deposits and other liabilities 689,592 428,976 Total current liabilities 5,995,358 6,052,763 Notes payable, related party, less current portion 8,976,922 9,052,810 Notes payable, less current portion 4,188,357 4,240,658 Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current portion 3,489,989 3,654,419 Total liabilities 22,650,626 23,000,650 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 26,924,631 shares issued and outstanding 269,246 269,246 Additional paid-in capital 40,173,000 40,173,000 Accumulated deficit (20,855,532 ) (22,863,804 ) Total stockholders' equity 19,586,714 17,578,442 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 42,237,340 $ 40,579,092

The accompanying notes to the 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 5, 2021, are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

ENVELA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operations Net income $ 2,008,272 $ 1,174,149 Depreciation, amortization, and other 204,912 179,729 Bad debt expense 6,249 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (344,103 ) 525,519 Inventories (1,623,485 ) 111,931 Prepaid expenses (576,578 ) (163,312 ) Other assets (100,000 ) 5,120 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (240,410 ) (647,804 ) Operating leases 19,616 (34,907 ) Customer deposits and other liabilities 260,615 (118,710 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operations (384,912 ) 1,031,715 Investing Investment in note receivable (123,472 ) (1,500,000 ) Purchase of property and equipment (200,563 ) (29,046 ) Net cash used in investing (324,035 ) (1,529,046 ) Financing Payments on notes payable, related party (71,853 ) (69,404 ) Payments on notes payable (40,239 ) - Net cash used in financing (112,092 ) (69,404 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (821,039 ) (566,735 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 9,218,036 4,510,660 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,396,997 $ 3,943,925 Supplemental Disclosures Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 179,082 $ 121,718 Income taxes $ - $ -

The accompanying notes to the 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 5, 2021, are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

