MorphoSys AG Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

"For 2021, our focus is on three key areas: executing on the Monjuvi launch; rapidly advancing the tafasitamab backbone strategy through additional clinical studies; and expanding our pipeline," said Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys. "While we experienced headwinds from the pandemic in the first quarter, we are cautiously optimistic that the COVID-19 impact in the U.S. will start to diminish in the second half of 2021. We are confident in the potential of Monjuvi given its broad second-line label and overall profile in the r/r DLBCL setting. We are also making important progress initiating key trials for both tafasitamab and felzartamab this year."
Tafasitamab Highlights
Pipeline Highlights
Felzartamab:
Otilimab:
MOR210:
Corporate Updates
Significant Events After The Reporting Period
First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (IFRS)
Total revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 were € 47.2 million compared to € 251.2 million for the comparable period in 2020. The year-over-year decline was driven by the upfront payment of the collaboration and license agreement with Incyte in the first quarter 2020 for the out-licensing of tafasitamab outside the USA.
Cost of Sales: In the first three months of 2021, cost of sales increased to € 5.0 million (3M 2020: € 3.3 million).
Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: In the first three months of 2021, research and development expenses were € 33.3 million (3M 2020: € 21.5 million). Growth over 2020 reflects the increased investment to support the advancement of proprietary programs and consisted primarily of expenses for external laboratory services and personnel expenses.
Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses: Selling expenses increased in the first three months of 2021 to € 28.2 million (3M 2020: € 12.8 million) and general and administrative expenses remained almost unchanged at € 10.3 million (3M 2020:€ 10.1 million). The year-over-year increase in selling expenses was primarily driven by the full quarter impact of the expenses for services provided by Incyte as part of the joint U.S. marketing activities for Monjuvi.
Operating Loss: Operating loss amounted to € 29.6 million in the first three months of 2021 (3M 2020: operating profit of € 203.5 million).
Consolidated Net Loss: For the first three months of 2021, consolidated net loss was € 41.6 million (3M 2020: consolidated net profit of € 195.5 million).
Cash and Investments: As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and investments of € 1,215.0 million compared to € 1,244.0 million on December 31, 2020.
Number of shares: The number of shares issued remained unchanged since year-end 2020 and totaled 32,890,046.
*Group revenues includes the announced € 16 million milestone payments from GSK, but excludes other potential significant milestones from development partners and/or licensing partnerships. This revenue guidance is subject to a number of uncertainties including the potential for variability from the first full year of the Monjuvi product launch, the limited visibility that MorphoSys has on the Tremfya royalty stream as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on our as well as our partner's business operations.
**Operating expenses is comprised of R&D and SG&A, inclusive of Incyte's share of Monjuvi selling costs in the USA.
MorphoSys expects for Tafasitamab the following events and activities in 2021:
MorphoSys will hold its conference call and webcast tomorrow, May 6, 2021, to present the results for the first quarter of 2021 and the further outlook for 2021.
Dial-in number for the conference call (in English) at 2:00pm CEST; 1:00pm BST; 8:00am EDT:
A live webcast and slides will be made available at the Media and Investors section under Conferences on MorphoSys' website at http://www.morphosys.com and after the call, a slide-synchronized audio replay of the conference will be available at the same location.
The interim statement for the first quarter of 2021 (IFRS) is available online:
About tafasitamab
Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).
In January 2020, MorphoSys and Incyte entered into a collaboration and licensing agreement to further develop and commercialize tafasitamab globally. Monjuvi(R) is being co-commercialized by Incyte and MorphoSys in the United States. Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights outside the United States.
A marketing authorization application (MAA) seeking the approval of tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide in the EU has been validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and is currently under review for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, who are not candidates for ASCT.
Tafasitamab is being clinically investigated as a therapeutic option in B-cell malignancies in a number of ongoing combination trials.
Monjuvi(R) is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG.
About MorphoSys
Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has more than 600 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com.
Tremfya(R) is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.
MorphoSys Forward-Looking Statements
