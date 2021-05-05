Arete Releases Arsinal Cyberthreat Protection Software

Leading Cybersecurity Firm provides advanced threat hunting and reporting toolkit integrated into SentinelOne Singularity XDR Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Incident Response, a leading incident response and cybersecurity provider, announced today the launch of Arsinal, a new software toolkit for threat protection and reporting integrated into SentinelOne.

Combining data collected by the SentinelOne platform and Arete's frontline intelligence gained from thousands of incident response engagements, the new offering enables significantly broader protection for organizations of all types and sizes. Key features of Arsinal include:

Threat Prevention. Application of Arsinal threat hunting and auto-defense schema directly into SentinelOne client consoles, continuously hardening defenses against the latest malware and threat variants identified and remediated by Arete Experts.

Advanced Reporting . Managed Detection & Response (MDR) and Security Operations Center (SOC) reporting of endpoint activity and threat data from SentinelOne, including threat defense activity, analysis of client-specific malware threat activity, and threats prevented by Arsinal and overall threat/variant trends.

"We are very excited to introduce Arsinal, which is the first of several data-driven products and services from Arete," said Joe Mann, CEO of Arete. "Arsinal provides customized protection to our installations of SentinelOne, our partner in defending clients from the latest malware threats from cybercriminals."

"SentinelOne's partnership with Arete Incident Response is strategic - our technology remediates live attacks in critical moments," said Jared Phipps, SVP Worldwide Solutions Engineering at SentinelOne. "This will further leverage our joint field experiences, coupling curated threat intelligence and advanced reporting for Arete's SentinelOne customers."

Arsinal is available now to Arete SentinelOne clients. For more information, visit https://www.areteir.com/managed-services/arsinal-threat-management/.

About Arete Incident Response

Arete Incident Response partners with clients to reduce the burden of preparing for, detecting and responding to cyberattacks. With core skills in incident response triage, digital forensics, malware reverse engineering, remediation and testifying expertise, Arete's elite team of cybersecurity experts have created unparalleled capabilities to address the entire cyber incident life cycle, from incident response readiness assessments to post-incident remediation and managed security services. Arete's advisory services provide legally defensible, compliant cyber strategies that assist in continuously improving an organization's cyber posture. Learn more at www.areteir.com .

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed - to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

