Southern Hills Home Buyers, a Company That Buys Houses in Dallas, Announces New Help for Homeowners Impacted by COVID-19

The Team from Southern Hills Home Buyers Will Now Advise People How to Restructure their Home Financing or Work with Them to Find Alternative Solutions

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2021 / The founders of Southern Hills Home Buyers, a company whose motto is "We buy houses in Dallas Texas," is pleased to announce that they are now offering help for homeowners who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

To learn more about Southern Hills Home Buyers and the services that they offer, please visit https://www.southernhillshomebuyers.com/our-company/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the company founders know how hard the last year has been for many people. Because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, many have lost their jobs, been temporarily furloughed and/or missed a great deal of work while recovering from the virus. Throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region, homeowners are now struggling to pay their mortgage and have fallen behind on their payments.

To help homeowners throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area who have fallen on hard financial times, Southern Hills Home Buyers can now advise people on how they can either restructure their home financing, or help them find alternative solutions that will help them to get a fresh start.

"We pride ourselves on our heartfelt desire to help homeowners sell their Dallas homes, vacant lots, and other Dallas real estate property easily and hassle-free," the spokesperson for the family owned company noted, adding that they have over seven years of real estate experience and have seen just about every situation or hurdle come up in the sales process.

"We are creative and can work through any issue that arises."

Because the team from Southern Hills Home Buyers knows that homeowners who can no longer pay their mortgage are already under a great deal of stress, they have created a hassle-free program that is as easy as possible for their clients. Southern Hills Home Buyers will research the details of every clients' home and then present them with a fair cash offer, all without any obligation or fees. Once the client accepts the offer, he or she will receive cash right away, not six to 12 months later.

Southern Hills Home Buyers is a real estate solutions company based out of Plano, Texas. They are a family owned business that focuses on helping homeowners find solutions for their problems, whether they are going through a foreclosure, can't sell their property, or just need to sell their house for all kinds of reasons.

