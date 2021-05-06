Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2021) - Ameriwest Lithium Inc. (CSE: AWLI) (the "Company" or "Ameriwest") is pleased to announce that it has begun trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the following trading symbol and codes:

FSE: 5HV0

WKN: A3CMEX

ISIN: CA03078L1040

The Company's CUSIP number remains unchanged.

With this listing, Ameriwest's common shares are now dual-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, one of the largest stock exchanges in the world. The Company anticipates this FSE listing will increase trading liquidity and facilitate investment in Ameriwest by investors in Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg and the rest of Europe.

Company COO, Glen Collick, commented, "Dual listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange is an exciting and integral opportunity for Ameriwest to increase shareholder value and expand our investor base throughout Europe and Global markets."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities. With a share in turnover of around 90 percent, it is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges.

About Ameriwest Lithium Inc.

Ameriwest Lithium Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company with a focus on identifying strategic lithium mineral resource projects for exploration and development. The Company is currently focused on exploring the Deer Musk East Property, located in the prolific Clayton Valley, Nevada, totaling 5,500 acres, and the Railroad Valley property, totaling 6,163.1 acres. Additionally, Ameriwest's current resource portfolio includes the ESN Project, located in White Pine County, Nevada, and the Koster Dam property, located in the Clinton Mining Division of British Columbia, in which Ameriwest has a 45% interest.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Glenn Collick

Chief Operating Officer, Director

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Collick

Chief Operating Officer, Director

(778) 868-2226

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

