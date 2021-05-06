inCruises International Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against navika.pro And Vera Apsarova

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- inCruises International LLC, the world's only subscription-based cruise travel membership club, has recently won a lawsuit in Russia against navika.pro, a Russian website, and Vera Apsarova, who wrote a defamatory article about inCruises that was published on navika.pro.

According to the ruling of the Commercial ('Arbitration') Court of Sverdlovsk Region issued on March 22, 2021, information in the article that implies or states that inCruises' business is fraudulent, dishonest, or illegal is false and defamatory. Furthermore, the publisher and author of the article are required to remove the article and issue a retraction in its place.

This is the second successful court ruling inCruises has received against publishers who defame its business on the internet. In September 2020, the Moscow City Commercial ("Arbitration") Court ruled that an article published on extinvest.com about inCruises was false and defamatory when it called inCruises' business a "scam" and a "pyramid scheme."

Michael Hutchison, CEO of inCruises International LLC, states "We are very pleased with this outcome. We will continue to defend inCruises' name and reputation at any cost."Bruce Murdock, General Counsel agrees, stating "We are grateful for the excellent work done by our attorneys and we appreciate the court's sincere and thorough consideration of our case."

Copies of the court's decision in English and Russian can be found here:

In Russian: Exinvest.com , Navika.pro .

In English: Exinvest.com , Navika.pro .

