Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective setzt neue Meilensteine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 Ticker-Symbol: HYU 
Tradegate
05.05.21
21:45 Uhr
39,700 Euro
-0,200
-0,50 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,50040,20005.05.
39,70040,00005.05.
PR Newswire
06.05.2021 | 06:04
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyundai Motor and UNDP Accelerator Labs Present Worldwide Sustainable Solutions from Thirty Countries 'for Tomorrow'

- Hyundai Motor and UNDP Accelerator Labs jointly release a video featuring sustainable solutions submitted to the 'for Tomorrow' project, narrated by project ambassador Jessica Alba

- Video celebrates global project's six-month progress, showing innovators from around the world who are creating solutions for a sustainable future

- 'for Tomorrow' aims to encourage and connect homegrown grassroots innovators and help them advance their innovations through crowdsourcing and connecting

SEOUL, South Korea, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating six months since the launch of the 'for Tomorrow' project, Hyundai Motor Company and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) released a video featuring three sustainable living solutions from a collection of submissions by grassroots local innovators from around the world.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8893051-hyundai-motor-undp-accelerator-labs-jessica-alba/

Six months ago, Hyundai Motor and the UNDP Accelerator Labs launched 'for Tomorrow', an initiative that has sought out, welcomed and enabled people across the globe to help their communities move towards a more livable future. Grassroots innovators from different countries have submitted their solutions via the 'for Tomorrow' platform, ranging from hands-on, in-the-field initiatives to digital, data-driven innovations that are answering concrete needs within their communities.

The video - narrated by 'for Tomorrow' ambassador, Jessica Alba - signals the second phase of the project, themed 'Sustainable Cities and Communities'. Innovators will get support from sustainability experts from May.

Hyundai Motor and UNDP announced that they have received numerous other submissions - not shown in the video - from 30 different countries since the initiative was launched. The project will continue to accept submissions until late this year via www.fortomorrow.org

The solutions will be supplemented and implemented with the connectors such as environmentalist David Mayer de Rothschild and the UNDP Accelerator Labs. The involvement will begin in May and the final results will be announced in September.

More information about this project can be found at: http://globalpr.hyundai.com

HYUNDAI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.