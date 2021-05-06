140 employees at France-based developer and supplier of axles and powertrains are using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform for global product management

Texelis migrated all legacy data to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to enable standardization and improve development of products that can be configured and adapted for different markets

Texelis can win more business opportunities with speed, agility, and relevant offerings that demonstrate added value of its services

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) today announced that Texelis, a France-based developer and supplier of axles and powertrains for heavy-duty vehicles used in public transportation and defense, has completed the deployment of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to improve its technological innovation and win more business in different markets with customer experiences that encompass design to service.

Texelis is using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to digitally support its global product management. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform integrates design, engineering, simulation and manufacturing applications, and streamlines collaboration between teams, customers and suppliers. Texelis will increase its ability to develop products that can be configured and adapted for underground railways, trams, buses, cars, trucks and armored vehicles even for prototypes or small series and extend its product lifecycle management processes to maintenance, repairs and refurbishment services.

"We needed the agility to quickly respond to bids for different categories of products with more relevant offerings that demonstrate the added value of our services," said Charles Antoine de Barbuat, President, Texelis. "This is what the 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables. We will support our digital engineering and manufacturing with improved collaboration and standardization. In just 7.5 months, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we were able to migrate all our legacy data to the platform and have it fully operational for 140 employees."

Today's OEMs and suppliers must be able to respond rapidly to new business opportunities in a marketplace that is shifting toward demands for electric and hybrid technologies and bespoke mobility systems that can be serviced throughout their lifecycle. They must offer competitive pricing and technological innovations that meet customer requirements yet enable them to achieve profitable results.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables product portfolio development planning, efficiency, quality and diversity. Texelis gains agility during the development phase to prevent risk, quickly validate and optimize new products, and deploy production suited for product variability.

"This project demonstrates that agility, innovation and fast deployment are key competitive advantages," said Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "By using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, Texelis will share, improve and extend knowledge to design, engineer, validate, manufacture and deliver to its customers' satisfaction."

