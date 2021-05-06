Regulatory News:

UBS Group and UBS AG today announce that UBS (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) has agreed to sell its remaining minority stake (48.8%) in Clearstream Fund Centre (CFC) to Deutsche Börse AG for approximately CHF 390 million. Long-term commercial cooperation arrangements remain in place for the provision of services by Clearstream to UBS, including the collaboration in jointly servicing banks and insurance companies. The transaction follows the successful transition of UBS Fondcenter to Deutsche Börse in September 2020.

Suni Harford, President of UBS Asset Management, said: "With the transition now complete, and the business on a strong growth trajectory, our clients are in good hands and Clearstream Fund Centre is well placed for the future. We look forward to leveraging the platform's leading capabilities and wish the team every success on the next stage of their journey."

Stephan Leithner, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG and Clearstream Chairman, said: "Clearstream Fund Centre has proved to be a highly complementary business for Clearstream's fund operations businesses. Our two-step integration approach with UBS has enabled a seamless transition for clients and laid the perfect basis for our continued, long-term partnership with UBS. We see significant opportunities to further grow the global footprint of this business, particularly in Europe but also in Asia Pacific. This transaction is fully in line with our strategy to grow our offering in areas that are benefitting from strong secular growth."

The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to complete in June 2021. UBS expects to recognize a post-tax gain of approximately USD 35 million and CET1 capital increase of approximately USD 400 million in the second quarter of 2021.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS is the largest truly global wealth manager, and a leading personal and corporate bank in Switzerland, with a large-scale and diversified global asset manager and a focused investment bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Forward Looking Statements: This media release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to performance targets, expectations and ambitions, as well as management's outlook for UBS's financial performance and statements relating to the anticipated effect of transactions and strategic or business initiatives on UBS's business and future development. While these forward-looking statements represent UBS's judgments and expectations concerning the matters described, a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect UBS's future results please refer to the "Risk Factors" and other sections of UBS's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, quarterly reports and other information furnished to or filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K, and the cautionary statement on the last page of this presentation. UBS is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Available Information: UBS's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, SEC filings on Form 20-F and Form 6-K, as well as investor presentations and other financial information are available at www.ubs.com/investors. UBS's Annual Report on Form 20-F, quarterly reports and other information furnished to or filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K are also available at the SEC's website: www.sec.gov

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505005990/en/

Contacts:

UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Investors

Switzerland: +41-44-234 41 00

Media

Switzerland: +41-44-234 85 00

UK: +44-207-567 47 14

Americas: +1-212-882 58 58

APAC: +852-297-1 82 00

www.ubs.com/media