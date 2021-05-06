EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Expansion
Quote from Pierre-Alain Ruffieux, CEO, Lonza:
Basel, Switzerland, 6 May 2021 - Lonza today announced significant investments to expand its mammalian drug substance manufacturing facilities in Visp (CH) and Portsmouth (US).
The expansion in Visp (CH) will see the development of a new large-scale mammalian drug substance manufacturing facility to expand capacity with six 20,000L bioreactors to meet increasing market demand in biologics. The new facility will have an area of approximately 27,500 m2.
The investment will increase large-scale biologics manufacturing capacity to meet customer demand in the contract manufacturing space. The state-of-the-art, high throughput facility includes perfusion capabilities and is designed to support high titer processes and accommodate the next generation of mammalian biologics.
Designed to optimize energy efficiency and water use, the facility is expected to be completed in 2024 and will require an investment of approximately CHF 650 million. The expansion will complement the existing large-scale global network at Lonza sites in Tuas (SG), Portsmouth (US) and Porriño (ES).
In Portsmouth (US), a new next-generation facility supporting late-phase clinical and commercial development and manufacturing will add capacity for up to eight 2,000L single-use bioreactors over an area of 3,000 m2.
This CHF 200 million expansion will help meet the increasing market demand for small- to mid-scale mammalian-derived biologics and support the implementation of high titer and high throughput platform processes.
The facility is designed to support Phase 3 clinical and commercial small- to mid-volume products. It will include state-of-the-art technologies in perfusion, purification, and automation.
Combined with Lonza's industry-leading services in process characterization and process validation, the facility will offer customers an optimized path through BLA to market as well as the flexibility to meet challenges in product forecasting during the initial years of product launch.
The facility is expected to be completed in 2023 and will complement the existing single-use network at Lonza sites in Hayward (US), Slough (UK), Tuas (SG) and Visp (CH).
Following previous investments in mammalian mid-scale capacity, development services and drug product services, the new investment reflects Lonza's commitment to enabling customers to bring drugs to market faster, meet customers' specific needs and offer end-to-end solutions across multiple modalities and scales.
Recruitment has already commenced for both of the new facilities. More than 300 new jobs will be created in Visp (CH), while 250 new positions will be recruited in Portsmouth (US), reinforcing Lonza's commitment to the communities in which it operates.
About Lonza
Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 14,000 full-time employees, we are built from high-performing teams and of individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 4.5 billion in 2020 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.4 billion. Find out more at www.lonza.com
