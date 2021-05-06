Regulatory News:

In line with Carrefour's capital allocation policy aiming at achieving an efficient balance between capex, acquisitions and return to shareholders, and as announced on April 21, 2021, Carrefour has signed a cash share buyback mandate with an investment service provider for a maximum amount of €500m. The purchase period will start on 7 May 2021 and end, at the latest, on 26 November 2021.

The shares so repurchased will be held by Carrefour with a view to their future cancellation.

This operation falls within the framework of Carrefour's share buyback program1, as authorized by the General Meeting of shareholders of 29 May 2020 and valid until 28 November 2021, and if applicable, subject to the approval of the 20th resolution put to the shareholders' vote at the General Meeting to be held on 21 May 2021.

