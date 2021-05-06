SES S.A. today announces a share buyback programme of up to EUR 100 million to be executed by 31 December 2021 under the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on 1 April 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505006251/en/

SES announces EUR 100 million share buyback programme (Photo: Business Wire)

The company will purchase up to 12 million A-shares and up to 6 million B-shares in equal proportion to maintain the ratio of two A-shares to one B-share, as required by the Articles of Association. The aggregate value of the programme shall not exceed EUR 100 million and the shares acquired under the programme are intended to be cancelled to reduce the total number of voting and economic shares. SES affirms its commitment to maintain balance sheet metrics consistent with investment grade ratios.

"The share buyback programme that we are announcing today reflects our confidence in the long-term fundamentals of the business. The current share price does not reflect the underlying value of SES and this programme represents an attractive opportunity to deploy capital for the optimal benefit of our shareholders," said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. "SES is uniquely positioned with targeted and differentiated investments to capture exponential growth in demand for connectivity. This is set to fuel future top line and EBITDA growth with strong cash flow further enhanced by meaningfully lower capital expenditure, as well as the proceeds from our C-band initiative."

At 30 April 2021, the number of issued shares is as follows:

Total shares (voting) % Voting shareholding Total shares (economic) % Economic participation Registered shares 4,593,750 0.80% 4,593,750 0.80% FDRs (free float) 378,863,850 (1) 65.87% 378,863,850 65.87% Total A-shares (A) 383,457,600 (2) 66.67% (2) 383,457,600 83.33% Total B-shares (B) 191,728,800 (2) 33.33% (2) 76,691,520 (3) 16.67% Total shares (A B) 575,186,400 460,149,120 1) At 30 April 2021, SES held 8,198,001 FDRs as treasury shares on the balance sheet 2) The ratio of voting A-shares to voting B-shares must be maintained at 2:1 as required by the Articles of Incorporation 3) Each B-shares carries 40% of the economic rights of an A-share For further information, see https://www.ses.com/company/investors/shareholder-information/shareholders

Follow us on:

Twitter Facebook YouTube LinkedIn Instagram

Read our Blogs

Visit the Media Gallery

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially proven, low latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

Disclaimer

This presentation does not, in any jurisdiction, including without limitation in the U.S., constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, any offer for sale of, or solicitation of any offer to buy, or any investment advice in connection with, any securities of SES, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.?

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is or will be made by SES, its directors, officers or advisors, or any other person, as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation, and any reliance you place on them will be at your sole risk. Without prejudice to the foregoing, none of SES, or its directors, officers or advisors accept any liability whatsoever for any loss however arising, directly or indirectly, from use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.?

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, including without limitation those regarding SES's financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations (including development plans and objectives relating to SES products and services), are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SES to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding SES and its subsidiaries and affiliates, present and future business strategies, and the environment in which SES will operate in the future, and such assumptions may or may not prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this presentation. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will occur or continue in the future. SES, and its directors, officers and advisors do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210505006251/en/

Contacts:

Richard Whiteing

Investor Relations

Tel: +352 710 725 261

richard.whiteing@ses.com



Suzanne Ong

External Communications

Tel: +352 710 725 500

suzanne.ong@ses.com