JDX Consulting Appoints Tina Shah as Chief Financial & Operating Officer

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JDX, the global financial services consulting firm, announced today that Tina Shah will join the firm as Chief Financial and Operating Officer, effective 5th May.

Tina joins having spent the last 4 years as CFO at Darwin Technologies, a leading SaaS and consultancy provider of global benefits and employee engagement software, now part of Mercer Consulting. Her prior roles include CFO Continental Europe for Marsh McClennan and CFO of fund services & logistics within UBS Global Asset Management. Tina's formative financial experience was gained as an audit manager within the financial services practice of KPMG. She earned an FCA qualification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting & finance from Bristol Business School. Tina is also currently involved in mentoring programmes, supporting the success of young women in their professional development.

Tina brings significant experience of growing and developing businesses along with leadership, financial, international, and operational experience which will be hugely beneficial to the future development of JDX. Tina will be a member of the JDX Executive Committee and will report directly into CEO, Seamus Smith.

Commenting on the appointment, JDX CEO Seamus Smith said: "We're delighted to be able to welcome Tina to the business as Chief Financial and Operating Officer. Tina brings a wealth of experience in finance, technology, consulting, and leadership. Her appointment represents yet another exciting milestone in the continued success of JDX. Tina is a great addition to the JDX senior team, and I have no doubt that her appointment is another positive development for our people, clients and our firm, and I am really pleased she has joined us."

Tina commented: "I am delighted to be joining the JDX team and be part of the next phase of JDXs growth journey. I was particularly attracted to the firm's purpose, values and vision and am looking forward to making a positive contribution to its continued success."

About JDX Consulting

JDX is a global consulting company which delivers practical, outcomes-focused solutions, partnering with clients to transform their organisations. JDX helps by advising on and implementing innovative change, adapting to evolving market structure, and supporting operations delivery and improvement. With a proven solution delivery history, JDX is a trusted advisor to its clients in corporate and institutional banks, fintech providers, financial market intermediaries, and technology service providers.