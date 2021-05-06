Altona Rare Earths Plc - Directors' Share Dealings

6 May 2021

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

DIRECTORS' SHARE DEALINGS

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a focus on Rare Earth Element ("REE") mining projects in Africa, announces that service companies controlled by the following Directors have received shares in lieu of fees amounting to 348,766 ordinary shares in the Company, by way of a new share issue, at 11.5p, the closing market price on 5 May 2021. Fees to directors or their service companies may continue to be paid in shares depending on the cash flow requirements of the Company.

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive, was issued 260,870 shares, and Cedric Simonet Non-Executive Director, was issued 87,896 shares

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application has been made for the 348,766 shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange ("Admission"). It is anticipated that Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 8 May 2021.

On Admission of the new shares, Mr Taylor-Wilkinson will hold a total interest in 1,845,810 shares, or 9.2% in the Company, and Mr Simonet will hold an interest in 281,511 shares, or 1.4% in the Company.

Following this issue of shares of 348,766, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares, and the adjustment in respect of the shares issued in lieu of payment for services, the Company's enlarged share capital and total voting rights in the Company will comprise 20,117,362. The Company has no shares held in Treasury. This figure of 20,117,362 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

