WKN: A0YJNS ISIN: CA6871961059 
Frankfurt
06.05.21
08:00 Uhr
0,174 Euro
-0,006
-3,33 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OROSUR MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1750,19309:03
06.05.2021
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Directors' Share Purchases

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces that yesterday, Brad George, CEO of the Company, acquired 25,000 common shares of no par value each in the Company ("Common Shares") and Louis Castro, Executive Chairman, acquired 15,000 Common Shares.

Following these purchases, Brad George is interested in 92,000 Common Shares, representing 0.05 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital and Louis Castro is interested in 85,000 Common Shares representing 0.05 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Caroline Rowe
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

1. Brad George

2. Louis Castro

2.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Position / status

1. CEO

2. Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Orosur Mining Inc.

b)

LEI

213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

c)

Description of the financial instrument

Common shares of no par value each

ISIN: CA6871961059

d)

Nature of the transaction

1 and 2 Purchase of shares

e)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1. 16.369p

2. 16.369p

25,000

15,000

f)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

See above.

g)

Date of the transaction

5th May 2021

h)

Place of the transaction

1 and 2. AIM

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645068/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Directors-Share-Purchases

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
