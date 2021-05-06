Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective setzt neue Meilensteine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Ticker-Symbol: 4VL 
Tradegate
03.05.21
08:00 Uhr
1,900 Euro
+0,020
+1,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENEL ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0002,04009:13
2,0002,02009:13
Dow Jones News
06.05.2021 | 08:31
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change 
06-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
6 May 2021 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Directorate Change 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that Martin Gudgeon and Esa Ikaheimonen have each tendered their 
resignation as Director of the Company with effect from the close of the Annual General Meeting later today, and 
accordingly the resolutions relating to their re-appointment have been withdrawn. Esa Ikaheimonen remains in his role 
as Chief Financial Officer. 
 
Martin Gudgeon was Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. Board Committee 
memberships are under review and updates will be made when appropriate. 
 
David McManus, Chairman of Genel, said: 
"Martin brought a wealth of experience of the financial markets to the Board of Genel, and has been an important part 
of our Board discussions. I thank Martin for his valuable contribution to the Company. I also take this opportunity to 
thank Esa for his valued and continuing contribution to Genel. As Chief Financial Officer, Esa remains integral to the 
further strengthening of Genel's already strong financial position, with robust finances supporting a material dividend 
and re-investment in significant growth opportunities." 
 
-ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
                    +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Communications 
                    +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

This announcement includes inside information.

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     GENL 
LEI Code:   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.: 103286 
EQS News ID:  1193135 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193135&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

GENEL ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.