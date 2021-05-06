Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Date Total number of shares

composing the share capital Total number of voting rights April 30, 2021 267,447,746 Theoretical number of voting rights: 267,447,746 Number of exercisable voting rights*: 266,485,546

(*) After deduction of shares without voting rights

NB: the last stock options plan in force to date within the Company having expired in March 2020, no share will henceforth be created in this respect.

The variation of the total number of shares since the latest release of financial statements is reminded below:

Total number of shares as at March 31, 2021 267,447,746 Exercise of stock options 0 Total number of shares as at April 30, 2021 267,447,746

Key financial dates:

General Meeting of Shareholders ( behind closed doors ): May 26, 2021

): Ex-dividend date: May 28, 2021

Dividend payment: June 1, 2021

2021 first-half results: July 30, 2021

"Quiet period 1 " starts June 30, 2021

"Quiet period " starts June 30, 2021 Capital Markets Day: September 22, 2021

2021 nine-month results: November 4, 2021

"Quiet period1" starts October 5, 2021

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

